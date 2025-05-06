Shoppers are raving about H&M's new £15 patterned fitted sheets – 'I wish they would release more bedsheets like this one'
Fitted sheets just got a glow-up
I've just discovered H&M is now selling patterned fitted sheets, and I can't get enough of them.
Even better, the pretty floral prints and pure cotton fabric are perfect for summer, *and* prices start from just £14.99 for a double.
The H&M Patterned Fitted Sheets are available in three different designs, and if, like me, you tend to play it safe when it comes to where to buy bedding and what kind of bedding to buy – yep, I'm usually a plain white bedding kinda gal – they're the perfect way to add a little excitement to your bed.
As I tell anyone who asks, H&M has long been my go-to for luxe-look bedding on a budget, and it seems I'm not alone. Shoppers are raving about the brand's new fitted sheet range.
One reviewer says, 'If you're thinking about buying this, BUY IT!!! I have never loved the look of my bed so much. It looks beautiful, adds completely different depth to my bedding, plus the material is so comfortable and airy. Couldn't recommend enough. I bought the double for my spare bedroom and my family came to stay and couldn't stop complimenting it.'
Another says, 'It's just so soft and pretty! It fits my double bed brilliantly, no more pinging off at the corners. The pattern is a nice touch to my bedding!', whilst a third happy shopper says, 'I bought this to go with the gingham style duvet cover, I love the contrast. It fits well and seems to be good quality.'
H&M isn't the only retailer that has jumped on this bedding trend. Whether you prefer fitted or flat sheets on your bed, there are plenty of ways to add an unexpected twist to this bedding essential; from on-trend ginghams at Dunelm to classic stripes at La Redoute.
Shop alternatives
Stripes are one of this year's key bedding trends, and a fitted sheet is a great place to start.
This delicate botanical print is a subtle nod towards the patterned sheet trend if you want to ease yourself in gently.
Available in nine colourways, this gingham bedding trend is what all the best-dressed beds are wearing.
Go to town on florals by matching with the Lizbeth Duvet Cover and Lizbeth Pillowcases, or just add a hint of pattern with the fitted sheet.
A blend of cotton and linen, these sheets don't just look summery, they'll also keep you cool in the heat.
This bold botanical print is the perfect way to embrace this year's maximalist bedroom decor trends.
As one reviewer of the H&M patterned fitted sheet says, 'I wish they would release more bedsheets like this one, I will buy them all.' I totally agree.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
