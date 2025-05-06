I've just discovered H&M is now selling patterned fitted sheets, and I can't get enough of them.

Even better, the pretty floral prints and pure cotton fabric are perfect for summer, *and* prices start from just £14.99 for a double.

The H&M Patterned Fitted Sheets are available in three different designs, and if, like me, you tend to play it safe when it comes to where to buy bedding and what kind of bedding to buy – yep, I'm usually a plain white bedding kinda gal – they're the perfect way to add a little excitement to your bed.

As I tell anyone who asks, H&M has long been my go-to for luxe-look bedding on a budget, and it seems I'm not alone. Shoppers are raving about the brand's new fitted sheet range.

One reviewer says, 'If you're thinking about buying this, BUY IT!!! I have never loved the look of my bed so much. It looks beautiful, adds completely different depth to my bedding, plus the material is so comfortable and airy. Couldn't recommend enough. I bought the double for my spare bedroom and my family came to stay and couldn't stop complimenting it.'

Another says, 'It's just so soft and pretty! It fits my double bed brilliantly, no more pinging off at the corners. The pattern is a nice touch to my bedding!', whilst a third happy shopper says, 'I bought this to go with the gingham style duvet cover, I love the contrast. It fits well and seems to be good quality.'

H&M isn't the only retailer that has jumped on this bedding trend. Whether you prefer fitted or flat sheets on your bed, there are plenty of ways to add an unexpected twist to this bedding essential; from on-trend ginghams at Dunelm to classic stripes at La Redoute.

Shop alternatives

As one reviewer of the H&M patterned fitted sheet says, 'I wish they would release more bedsheets like this one, I will buy them all.' I totally agree.