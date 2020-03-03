We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ensure your child drifts off with super-sweet dreams in Asda’s ice cream bedding.

If there is one thing better than ice cream, it is ice cream and pompoms! George at Asda has made those dreams come true with this colourful children’s bedding.

Ice cream bedding

Buy now: Ice cream bedding, £8, Asda

Priced at just £8, the single duvet set is the perfect update for a children’s room. Not only is it covered in an adorable ice cream cone and pompom design, but it is also reversible! The flip side of the bedding features a multicoloured striped design. Plus the poly-cotton easy care fabric means you won’t have to worry about the colour fading – or having to iron the duvet cover and pillowcase after every wash.

This sunny bedding set has already melted Instagram. When a shot of the bedding appeared on the brand’s feed, it quickly clocked up 883 likes.

‘It looks great, the kids will be dreaming about ice cream,’ wrote one fan.

‘Love these colours 💖🌈’ commented another.

‘This is fantastic 💕 love it,’ said another fan.

Many fans were also begging for the bedding to be made available in adult sizes.

‘I would buy this in king size 🍦,’ commented one keen adult.

‘Please make this in grown-up sizes, we deserve ice cream bedding too!’ begged another.

The ice cream bedding comes with one matching pillowcase. If you tend to use two pillows at home, add an extra layer of colour by covering the bottom pillow in a mustard yellow case.

Ice cream ceiling shade

Buy now: Ice cream ceiling shade, £15, Asda

If your child (or, let’s face it, you) can’t get enough of the ice cream print, why not complete the look with the matching ceiling shade? Covered in colourful pompoms it is easy to see why the shade has clocked up a five-star rating on the Asda website.

Video Of The Week

‘I bought it for my daughter’s bedroom and it looks great. She is overwhelmingly happy with it and that’s the best review you can get,’ wrote one happy Mum.

‘My daughter loves this for her rainbow-themed room! It’s great quality and I bought the duvet set to match which looks gorgeous together,’ commented another.

Has the Asda ice cream collection melted your heart?