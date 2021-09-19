Inside a Hamptons-style home – you won’t believe it’s set in London

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What don’t we love about this property? It almost reminds us of one of those picture-perfect American homes that you see in films, despite the fact it’s set on the outskirts of Dulwich, London rather than in Cape Cod.

In fact, it’s situated within what resembles its own private micro hamlet, in the Sydenham Hill Conservation Area, so you’ll still be treated to some tranquil living. Ash Tree Cottage is an enchanting Georgian four-bedroom home with three reception rooms, all set over 2,464 square feet.

Bright and airy, the house is full of character and has been sympathetically updated with lots of project planning to a high standard throughout.

Ash Tree Cottage exterior

There’s just so much to take in with this house. From the well-maintained gardens to the fresh white cladding and pretty pastel blue plantation shutters, Ash Tree Cottage has got style in spades.

We love that back porch, the large clock and that seating area where you could enjoy a spot of iced tea in the summer. For the creative types, there’s also a detached art studio and assorted outbuildings, too.

Living room

Coastal charm ahoy – this space is full of blue living room ideas. White metal lantern-style pendant lights, jute rugs and whitewashed furniture offer that laidback Hamptons look.

While the velvet sofas, feature fireplace and smart blue crockery keep the decor very much upmarket.

Kitchen-diner

If you’re after some white kitchen ideas, then look no further. The open-plan kitchen-diner is a beautiful space, with bespoke cabinetry.

There is a breakfast bar that’s ideal when entertaining and a continued white and blue scheme that ties in with the rest of the house.

Note the lamps on top of the wall units, adding ambience to the space instead of the usual spotlights, and the mirror above the sink which reflects the room and offers the appearance of a window.

We’re also a fan of that whitewashed dining table, which again gives the beachy vibe, despite the cottage’s urban setting.

On the other side of the room, you can see how beautifully thought-out the decor is, with smart plate display ideas of blue-and-white crockery everywhere you turn. There is also a large mirror at the entrance, which again makes the room feel even larger than it is.

Those beams overhead and Martha’s Vineyard sign add character, while a Velux window floods the dining space with light.

Windows aren’t the only part of the room that allows in the sunshine – large doors open out to a patio area. It looks as though there are some fold-back shutters for them too.

Bedroom

As we said, Ash Tree Cottage has four bedrooms, and each are equally stylish. An ornate French-style bed takes pride of place in this space, with pretty florals picked out in the cushions, bedding, rug and lamp. That blue crockery theme shows up again in the large artwork over the bed.

Let’s not forget those ruffled curtains and the small chandelier that give this room an overtly feminine feel.

Garden

Taking you back outside, you can see in more detail what a sweet seating area this is. And while we may not have the warm weather that you might find in the Hamptons, an overhead cover means you can sit out here and enjoy a drink, whatever the weather.

Ash Tree Cottage is available for £2,000,000 from Knight Frank.

Have you been won over by its charming blue interiors?