ASOS launch first ever homeware collection – it’s everything we imagined and more

Hot off the press, ASOS Home is coming very soon!

ASOS, the global online fashion destination, announces the launch of its first homeware collection. ASOS Home marks the brands first foray into designing its own homeware.

All the prints featured in the collection are created exclusively in-house, by the fashion conscious design team.

From bold bedding to decorative throws, daring tableware to bathroom accessories – this vibrant collection has something for everyone.

With prices starting from £8, the collection has ASOS affordability stamped all over it!

ASOS Home preview

There’s nothing shy about this bold bed linen!

The new range takes inspiration from of-the-moment trends, bursting with quirky pieces for the home that are as individual as the customer. The three key trends are Eclectic Luxe, Cool Minimal and Global Traveller.

Eclectic Luxe

Accessories within this trend offer a real mix of products and fabrics. Highlights are the recycled glassware, retro-inspired statement plates and chintzy soft furnishings.

Global Traveller

The designs for this look are inspired by natural materials, with bright colour pops.

A lot of the pieces celebrate traditional weaving techniques – the hand-woven wicker baskets and 70s-inspired rattan.

The textiles are awash with graphic geometric and contemporary fashion prints.

Cool Minimal

Conversational prints with clean lines and brushstroke patterns dominate on the accessories for this look.

A stylish pen pot and file combo can do wonders for jazzing up a home office.

ASOS Home launches on Monday 4th February.