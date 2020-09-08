Trending:

Top 10 emerging garden trends for 2021 – inspired by Instagram

Gardening has never been so on-trend
    • Any outdoor space has been a saviour of late. Reflected by the fact gardening has experienced an unprecedented surge, with Google data showing an impressive 39 per cent increase in online searches, year-on-year.

    From making quirky squirrel picnic tables to taking on 2020’s top trend of growing our own fruit and veg, we’ve become a nation of budding green-fingered amateur gardeners.

    The team at Love the Garden have analysed over 100 different garden-related hashtags on Instagram, to uncover the growing trends.

    See what the study predicts to be bigger than ever for the year ahead…

    Top 10 emerging gardening trends for 2021

    1. Balcony gardening

    Balcony garden with bistro table and chairs

    Image credit: Emma Lewis

    Not having a garden hasn’t stopped budding fans from getting stuck in – as the number one trend of #balconygardening shows. From potted plants to trailing tendrils, balconies are getting greener by the day.

    2. Wild gardens

    A wild garden is the less polished version, but don’t be fooled it can still involve a lot of hands on gardening to get the look right. but it’ll be time well spent, creating the perfect ‘imperfect’ outdoor space. It’s also a popular choice for welcoming wildlife. For more on this read Wildlife garden ideas – how to turn your outdoor space into a haven for wildlife.

    3. Inside outside

    View this post on Instagram

    Sunday dinner in the outdoor room this evening, behind my beloved colour changing Virginia creeper curtain. 🍁🍁🍁. I reckon there will be a lot more socialising outside this winter, despite the cold, if the C word means that we’re not allowed into each other’s houses. What do you think? And even MORE reason (as if you needed one!😂) to have a solid roofed outdoor room in your garden. With this in mind, I’m currently researching outdoor heating solutions for a blog post this Thursday. 👍🏻Winter 20/21 will be all about embracing HYGGE to the max. 🔥🍷🍂 . . . #outdoorroom #sundaydinner #outdoorliving #virginiacreeper #autumnvibes🍁 #antiquemirror #table #diningtable #sheepskinrug #alfrescodining #picnic #insideoutside #gardenroom #gardeninspiration #myhomevibe #hygge #apartmenttherapy #pursuepretty #interior #interiorstyling #interior4all #interiorinspo #interieurstyling

    A post shared by Dee Campling (@deecampling) on

    This trend, as the name suggests, is about seamlessly blending the indoor with the outdoor. From outdoor rugs that make the patio feel like an extension of our living rooms to garden mirrors, this trend is one that is set to grow and grow.

    4. Tiny gardens

    Small but mighty, tiny gardens are being seen thanks to the #tinygarden trend. This is about making the most of what you have, and being able to appreciate the value of any outdoor space – no matter how small.

    5. Raised bed gardens

    garden with raised flower beds

    Image credit: Rebecca Pow

    With both garden zoning and grow your own, raised beds are growing massively in popularity. Look out for some fine examples on Instagram using #raisedbedgarden.

    6. Permaculture gardens

    View this post on Instagram

    It’s officially produce spilling out of baskets season. 💛 This late stretch of hot weather is sure helping to ripen the tomatoes and the drying beans, and to grow the squash and the winter vegetables. This abundant pandemic/pantry garden. The past 6 months have been up and down for me as they have for so many (most) people. This garden and watching food grow from tiny seeds into huge yields has been an incredible anchor and source of reverence from which to ride the waves of societal change. This is a 6 month old garden, less time than it takes to carry a child, only 2 seasons, from those cooler wetter early spring months to this last stretch of summer sun, from grass to so many meals in that short amount of time. 🍅🥬 . . . . #backyardgardening #pantrygarden #harvestseason #permaculturegarden #fieldtomatoes #harvestbasket #wholefood #growyourown #pandemicgardening #grasstogarden #wintercabbage #tromboncino #besttimeoftheyear #homegrown #futurefood

    A post shared by Solara Goldwynn (@solara_goldwynn) on

    As sustainability influences our everyday choices more and more it’s great to see the rise in popularity for #permaculturegarden. This is quite simply a more holistic approach to gardening, living off the land – where the elements provide all the resources needed to do so.

    7. White gardens

    View this post on Instagram

    It’s hydrangea watch over here currently, daily agonising about the rain and they will take another battering! They are always at their peak around now, the last couple of weeks of July and into August. If you want to see how they were a month or so ago check out the garden tour I did. Every February I cut these down to about 50cms off the ground. They then perform a miraculous feat of growing masses of leaves over the next couple of months and then forming these massive flowers (more on stories – they’re as big as my head!) which stay in and in flower for months. I’ll update again later in the year ☺️😍😍😍 #howdoesyourgardengrow #hydrangeawatch #hydrangeaseason #hydrangeaannabelle #whitehydrangea #hydrangealove #hydrangeahedge #myhouseandgarden #homesandgardensmagazine #moderngarden #moderngardendesign #whitegarden #myhousethismonth #outside #gardenlove

    A post shared by R E B E C C A (@rebecca_norris) on

    This trend is The White Company of gardens, where a serene scene of all-white creates the perfect garden retreat. Search #whitegarden to behold a whole host of inspiration.

    8. Window sill gardens

    The #windowsillgarden is another trend proving that space isn’t an issue when it comes to gardening. If all you have is a window sill, filling it with plants is the current trend – especially herbs in the kitchen.

    9. Grey gardens

    Consider it the Mrs Hinch-effect, grey is taking over our gardens now too, as well as our interiors. From grey painted fences to all-grey everything, when it comes to furniture and furnishings #greygardens are trending.

    10. Cottage gardens

    SMALL COTTAGE GARDEN

    Image credit: Tim Winter

    The classic cottage country garden is a popular choice, as #cottagegardens are on the rise. Could this be as a result of wanting to escape to the country? Whatever reason, a garden filled with cottage-inspired plants and flowers is always going to offer an idyllic space to enjoy.

