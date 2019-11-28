The Batman bedroom this mum created for her son is amazing… and it cost just £66

‘Holy smokes, Robin!’ Have you checked out this kid’s Batman bedroom?

That’s what billionaire Bruce Wayne may say to his sidekick if he ever saw this Mum’s super-duper DIY skills.

Sonia Sibley from Plymouth, created the incredible Batman room for her four year-old son Vinnie. But instead of working on a Bruce Wayne budget, the whole transformation cost just £66!

DIY Batman bedroom – how Sonia did it

Sonia, who a cleaner by day, but at night a super-savvy bedroom artist, spoke to LatestDeals.co.uk about how she transformed her son’s room.

‘My little boy was begging for a Batman room, so as I haven’t got much money I decided to paint it myself as it would be a lot cheaper,’ Sonia explains. ‘I looked on Google for Batman rooms and realised that I could buy transfers, but his wall is not great so they would never stick. So I decided to draw it!’

The thrifty Mum bought a ruler for £2.35 and then went to Homebase to buy tester pots for £5. She started to draw an outline with a pen, but admits she was scared at how it would turn out.

‘I did it during the day while my boy was at school and then worked nights to finish it,’ says Sonia. ‘I bought the bedding and rug off eBay for £21 and got the cushions from a reuse centre for £2.’

‘I then got his lamp, throw, lampshade and plant for £24 at B&M, and his clothes rack was £12 from Screwfix – we use it to put all his fancy dress items on.’

The finished article

With a hint of self-deprecation, Sonia says the room isn’t perfect yet, but is super proud of her handywork. ‘When Vinnie first saw the room he literally lit up the room with his smile and said “Mummy, I love it and I love you”.’

And if her work has inspired any other Mums or Dads, she has some sound words of advice.

‘If you draw something in your mind and it looks good then go for it as you have nothing to lose! Why spend lots of money when you can do things with time and love?’

We couldn’t agree more Sonia!