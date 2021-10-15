We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beatrix Potter’s Lake District home is up for rent – and you could be living in it.

If you’ve ever had one of her famous books read to you, you’ll know that Beatrix Potter was not only a fantastic writer but one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time.

Whether it’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit, or stories about Jemima Puddle-Duck or Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, many of Beatrix Potter’s stories were inspired by trips and later her home in the Lake District.

Castle Cottage sits in a hidden corner of the quaint village of Near Sawrey, Ambleside. It was where Beatrix and her husband, William lived for 30 years, between 1913 until she died in 1943 and features some love country living room ideas and stunning grounds.

The property is currently being let on behalf of the National Trust for £1,750pcm. Shall we take a little look?

Beatrix Potter’s former Lake District home

It’s quite a house isn’t it? Castle Cottage is an 18th-century grade II-listed building that’s pretty as a picture and boasts incredible views over the surrounding countryside.

Inside, you’ll find five bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, a kitchen-diner, living room, utility and boot rooms, while outside has traditional outbuildings and beautiful lawn areas.

Sitting room

How about this for cosy living room ideas? During her time at Castle Cottage, Beatrix designed an extension with French windows out onto the garden, and this first-floor sitting room with its large bay window and sweet window seat.

We wonder if she would sit here, looking out at the Lakeland views?

The sitting room also has access to this outdoor staircase, which supposedly allowed Beatrix to escape from unwelcome visitors over the farmland towards Moss Eccles Tarn!

Kitchen

Despite its history, the cottage has included some modern kitchen ideas with a large range cooker, panelled island unit and retro-style Smeg fridge. It’s the perfect spot to whip up some country-style treats!

Garden

Along with its south-facing views, whoever lives here will get to enjoy the stunning country gardens. Imagine watching the seasons change and spotting the local wildlife – we bet you’d see most of the animals featured in Beatrix’s books from here.

‘When Beatrix Potter died, she left Castle Cottage to the National Trust, along with 4,000 acres of land, 14 farms and flocks of Herdwick sheep,’ says Jennifer Dixon of Savills Carlisle.

Video Of The Week

‘The Trust has continued the author’s conservation work and now owns 91 hill farms in the area, some of which still have traditional Herdwick flocks. Without Beatrix Potter’s practical and tireless support, it is uncertain whether the Lake District would have remained the place of spectacular beauty it is today.’

If you’d like to find out more about renting Castle Cottage, head over to Savills.

Can you imagine a dreamier country getaway?