We’ve seen beautiful reeded glass hit the interiors market in a big way recently. It has been used on everything from stunning light fittings to ribbed glass tumblers and elegant fluted-glass drinks cabinets – it’s fair to say that it’s ‘having a moment’. So, when we saw Instagrammer Beth Jamison’s simple interior door transformation using some reeded glass film, we couldn’t wait to show you.

Costing anywhere upwards of £300, reeded glass doors don’t come cheap – which is one of the reasons this revamp caught our eye. It came in at just £110 including postage! We think you’ll agree it looks like the real deal too – you’d never know the difference, would you?

Nottingham-based Beth has been busy renovating her home and her DIY makeovers are going down a storm on Instagram. For this door upcycle, she used cardboard to measure the panels, some detergent and the film itself, taking her door from plain to insane – in a good way! Let’s take a look at how she did it…

DIY reeded glass door

Having bought a standard glazed modern door from LPD Door’s Industrial Manhattan range, Beth loved the look of it but realised that she wasn’t quite so keen on the fact she could see through to her utility room, with the washing machine on show.

‘I also wanted to stop our little pup from seeing out the utility room straight into the garden at night,’ says Beth. ‘Her eyesight isn’t great and if she sees something when it’s dark she starts barking!’

Creating the panels

To begin, Beth used a sharp knife to cut cardboard templates to the same size as the glass panels on her door.

‘I’d probably have picked a reeded door to begin with but the option wasn’t available when I bought this design,’ says Beth, ‘which is why I decided to add the reeded decorative film to it. It was super easy to do.’

Taping them lightly onto the door to ensure they were the right size, the cardboard panels helped give Beth an idea of how much reeded film she’d need. ‘I used a size of 1.35m x 1.0m film for this door,’ she says.

Applying the film

Beth cleaned all the glass on the door with window cleaner, before using the cardboard templates to cut the film to size. ‘I pulled the backing off of the film and sprayed it with mild detergent, which I also applied to the glass door panels,’ Beth says. ‘It helps you move the film around easily while you’re getting it into place.’

‘It’s also recommended to make the film one inch larger on each side and cut it to size once it’s in place, but I found it easier using the templates and cutting it beforehand,’ she continues.

Use a squeegee or microfibre cloth to remove any air bubbles as you go, so it lays flat against your glass.

The finished result

‘I can’t believe I fitted this decorative film all by myself,’ says Beth, ‘it’s something I thought I would mess up, but I absolutely love it! You can find cheaper films, however we have reeded glass windows that we have compared our glass door to and it’s so realistic! I would recommend it to anyone.’

