A savvy DIYer transformed her downstairs bathroom into a luxe retreat for just £8, thanks to some clever tile stickers and leftover project supplies.

Cloakrooms or the downstairs loo, whatever you call them, when hunting for bathroom ideas, renovating the small space is often the bottom of the list. However, DIY-er Hayley Nelson decided to get creative with some leftover materials from another project and give her dull loo a revamp.

Hayley admitted to Ideal Home that she never liked her downstairs bathroom – it was pale, dull and nothing to write home about. But after giving it a makeover using leftover supplies, paint and budget-friendly tile stickers, she said that she now ‘loves it as much as the rest of the house.’

‘We had decided to tackle wall panelling in the dining room. When we finished we realised we had some panels leftover,’ Hayley explains how they started considering the small bathroom ideas.

‘The toilet was always going to be next on the list for a makeover as the rest of the house had been put first and was now complete. We measured up and had just enough panelling to do the one wall.’

As luck would have it the wall panelling wasn’t the only supply leftover from another project. Hayley discovered that she had leftover grey paint from decorating the lounge. She used the paint to freshen up the panels on the wall – while keeping the bathroom in theme with the rest of her home.

‘The only thing we had to buy was the tile stickers for above the sink,’ Hayley said – revealing that they were only £8 from The Tile Sticker Company.

‘They were so simple to apply but yet so effective,’ Hayley added. ‘It was a fairly straightforward process and the easiest makeover we have done out of each of our rooms.’

Hayley admits she still has some finishing touches to add to the room, like plants and artwork, but we think it looks totally transformed already.

On a shoestring budget, Hayley managed to completely freshen up her downstairs loo – making it a perfect haven to escape for five minutes… or maybe 10. We’re not judging.