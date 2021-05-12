Trending:

This maximalist hallway transformation proves you can make a big impact on a small budget

You'll love this clever homeowner's hallway revamp
    • Using affordable buys and Facebook bargains to transform a room is easy when you know how – just ask Rachel Poolton from Cardiff, whose hallway is now dressed to impress after some thrifty shopping.

    Rachel, who owns a beauty clinic called Inch Go Lipo, was looking to make a change once lockdown lifted and she reopened. ‘I needed an appealing look for clients’ first impressions of my business, which is attached to my home,’ she told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk.

    Using spare items from other projects, along with low-cost items from Facebook Marketplace and affordable stores such as B&M and The Range, Rachel’s hall was transformed into a monochrome area with pretty pink floral accents.

    Maximalist hallway makeover

    Before

    Image credit: Rachel Poolton

    As one of the first places that people see when they enter your home, the hallway was an important area for Rachel to make a good first impression for both visitors and clients. Stripping off the old wallpaper and taking up the tired stripy carpet was the first step, before the fun part – the decorating! – could begin.

    Realising she’d need a budget for the project, Rachel got creative and bought a chair, dressing table and chest of drawers. ‘I spent £55 on the furniture and managed to upcycle it for a profit, selling it for £300,’ she says.

    Replacing the carpet

    Image credit: Rachel Poolton

    Instead of paying out for a whole new carpet, Rachel racked her brain and came up with a cheaper option. ‘I got a runner instead of a proper carpet for the stairs and used panel pins to attach them,’ she says. ‘Then I painted the rest of the steps black.’

    The monochrome pattern is certainly striking and makes a thrifty addition.

    Adding a lick of paint

    Image credit: Rachel Poolton

    An old radiator was hidden with a radiator cover that Rachel bought for £30 on Facebook Marketplace. ‘I already had the shelf above it, so I upcycled it to match,’ she says. ‘I also bought a small unit for under the stairs for £5, and painted it the same colour. Then I had a professional tile the floor with tiles I purchased from Wickes – they were on sale for £20 (for a box of 10) instead of £28.’

    Buy now: Dusky Blush Inside/Outside paint, £9.95 for 250ml, Frenchchic

    Finishing touches

    Image credit: Rachel Poolton

    A gallery wall leading up the stairs draws the eye upwards, but instead of spending a fortune on new picture frames, Rachel collected them from online selling pages for a fraction of the price. ‘They cost between £1 and £15 and I got several at a time for those prices,’ she says. ‘Then I just painted the frames in the same blush colour, and others in a dark black.’

    Buy now: Blackjack Inside/Outside paint, £9.95 for 250ml, Frenchchic

    ‘The most expensive items were the blinds,’ Rachel continues. ‘I bought this blush-coloured Roman blind in the sale at Dunelm – it was half price at £32. The made-to-measure wooden-effect white blind underneath was £115. Finally, I bought some floral wallpaper from eBay for under £10 and applied it to the side of the stairs myself.’

    After

    Image credit: Rachel Poolton

    Rachel bought a lot of accessories from Facebook Marketplace, B&M, The Range, Poundland and Wilkinson, including vases, fake plants and a rug and canvases. The end result is a scheme with plenty of interest and a feminine vibe to it.

    ‘Rachel’s transformation is truly stunning and is sure to impress anyone who enters her home,’ says Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘Shopping smartly online and scouring seller pages is a great way to save money, and if you’ve got a talent such as upcycling furniture, why not use it to get some extra funds for your project?’

    Have you been inspired to give your hallway a glamorous revamp?

