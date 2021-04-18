We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Inherited an oven you’re not proud of? Why not give it a makeover with some paint – yes, paint!

Instagrammer Charlie Hawley, who lives in a colourful 1960’s semi, showed off her new pink oven makeover and gold cooker hood to her social media following recently, and the before and after couldn’t be more different. All it took was some spray paint, frog tape and a dust sheet and voila – her kitchen had a whole new look.

It doesn’t have to cost the earth either – Charlie spent just £27.50 on her mini makeover. ‘We don’t have masses of money to do home renovations,’ she says, ‘so I like to think outside of the box. If I can upcycle something then I will.’

Pink oven makeover

Before

As you can see, Charlie’s original oven was a plain silver-grey before, however as a self-confessed pink lover she was determined to make it more of a stand-out piece. To begin with, the oven was given a thorough clean to make sure there was no smears or dust on the outside.

Next up, Charlie taped and masked off the surrounding area, and cut templates out of newspaper to cover the glass of the oven, which she attached with Frogtape. ‘I even stuck Blu Tack over the oven temperature lights to keep them paint-free,’ she says. Buy now: Diall Small Plastic Disposable Dust Sheet, £4, B&Q Buy now: Frogtape Green Masking Tape, £6, B&Q

Turning the oven pink

When it came time to spray-paint the oven, Charlie wasn’t sure how it would turn out but followed the paint instructions to a tee. ‘I applied very thin coats to the cooker, gradually building it up to my desired finish,’ she says. ‘ I also made sure the room was well ventilated and we didn’t use the oven for at least 48 hours after spraying.’

Buy now: Montana Gold G3100 Spray Paint in Frozen Strawberry, £6.50, Fat Buddha Store

The cooker hood goes gold

It wasn’t just the oven that got a paint treatment – the cooker hood also benefited from a couple of layers of brilliant gold spray paint for some instant luxe.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Bright Gold Multi-surface Spray Paint, £11, B&Q

After

Charlie’s new cooking area works beautifully in her feminine kitchen, with its hand-painted walls, gold glitter ball pendant and pink neon sign. ‘I love to shock people with my crazy interior, and hopefully make them smile, too!’ she says.

‘It’s amazing what you can achieve with a bit of paint – the spotty walls in my kitchen were a labour of love and took over seven hours to complete by hand. It was worth it though, as it saved me so much money not having to buy wallpaper.’

To see more of Charlie’s home, follow her on Instagram here. What do you think of her quick oven transformation?