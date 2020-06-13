We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wow is the first thought, upon seeing this incredible before and after kitchen renovation.

Lois Spencer-Tracey shared the newly revamped kitchen with us on in the Ideal Home Room Clinic – our Facebook group, for like minded interiors fanatics.

It’s safe to say it was love at first sight when we saw the finished results, from the iridescent blue tiles to the industrial-style accessories this kitchen is a complete inspiration.

Industrial-style kitchen before and after

Lois, lifestyle blogger at Bunnipunch, is renovating her Victorian house in Essex. Sharing the kitchen before and afters she writes to the group…

‘So after 11 months, we have finished our kitchen. We had no hot water downstairs for nine months and fitting the roof window was a first for us but we’ve done it and I’m pretty proud of us! The only things we didn’t do ourselves was moving the boiler and the plastering.’

Lois approximates by doing the majority of work themselves, the whole kitchen – appliances included cost roughly £10,000.

‘Loving the bold design choices, nice to see something different and a little daring x’ writes one fan. Ideal Home is in complete agreement, it’s inspiring to see such striking design choices.

‘Looks amazing! ♥️’ exclaims a fellow member. While another says, ‘ Omg what great work congrats to both of you. Not many people would take it on…Brilliant result.’

The new kitchen is filled with many on-trend features, from the dark painted cabinetry to the copper taps and furniture fittings. The decorative floor tiles, exposed brickwork and the salvaged scaffold board shelving all add personality in abundance.

We can’t take our eyes off the cyan blue coloured tiles most of all! The herringbone style design is used to clad the entire end wall, and create a colourful splashback on the remaining wall. The statement hue works particularly well against the characterful brick.

Buy now: Opal Marine Wall Tiles, £34.42 per square metre, Porcelain Superstore

Lois chose a pillar box red fridge to inject a hit of striking colour to her new kitchen scheme. It’s the perfect accent colour to add extra wow to this dreamy blue space.

Her brilliant bright red fridge is from Amazon! The stylish light fittings are from eBay.

Buy now: Amica Fridge Freezer, £397.99, Amazon

Buy now: 3 Way Industrial Ceiling Light Fitting, £71.99, eBay

