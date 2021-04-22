We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Place in the Sun’s Ben Hillman has shared the one thing you can do to easily add value to your home and help it to sell quicker.

Speaking to Ideal Homes to celebrate the Wickes Home Office Awards campaign the Channel 4 presenter revealed that garden landscaping is a great way to increase the value of a house, and something he himself has recently done to his home is Shoreham-on-sea.

‘I think one of the biggest things that I have recently done myself to my house was to landscape my front garden,’ he says. ‘What was a bit of an ugly duckling of a house now looks absolutely beautiful. It looks like we’re on the Mediterranean somewhere.’

‘It is a very pleasant house to drive up to and arrive at. Straight away you’re a bit lifted by it and you think this is nice – rather than some rundown visage with car and old bricks out the front.’

After showing countless house-hunters around on A Place in the Sun, Ben Hillman understands the power that a first impression can have on making a successful sale. If you’re looking for some garden landscaping ideas take a look at our gallery for inspiration.

‘It’s first impressions, so I think very much it’s curb appeal. So that is first and foremost one of the things if you’re looking to do your house up and add value,’ he adds.

In fact, research from Post Office Money found that landscaping your garden could increase the value of your property by an incredible 77 per cent. The estimated cost of landscaping a garden is around £2,750, compared to the £18,000 you’d need for an extension. That makes it one of the most cost-effective and easiest ways to add significant value to your home.

However, to further boost the value of your home it is also worth considering investing in a shed or garden office when updating your garden.

‘If you do a garden room well and it has all the amenities that you need in it, you can add something up to 5% to the value of your home. Which is a huge amount if you’re willing to build it yourself. That is a massive reward for your investment,’ says Ben.

In the past year, garden office ideas have become increasingly desirable as many of us are working from home and are likely to be doing so far more in the future. Ben himself is currently in the process of building his own garden office.

To celebrate all the creative ways we are now working from home, whether that is in a small home office or in a garden office, Ben has teamed up with Wickes, alongside Location, Location, Location presenter Phil Spencer. The celebrities will be joining the judging panel for the Wickes 2021 Home Office Awards.

Out of five categories, one winner will be crowned ‘The Nations Best Home Office’ and receive £1,000 Wickes vouchers. To enter simply visit Wickes Facebook, Instagram or Twitter page before the deadline on 17th May.

