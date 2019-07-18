As soon as we flipped our calendar over into July all our minds were full of was mini-breaks. We can’t lie staying a short while in a charming hotel or B&B is a lovely treat.

But here at Ideal Home, we love nothing more than vacationing for a weekend in a dream home, pottering around in pristine Kitchens and awe-inspiring bathrooms. When we stumbled upon Cool stays we couldn’t believe our eyes at the selection of stunning fantasy houses.

If you’re after a little holiday inspiration then we have rounded up a few of the most stunning homes from Cool stays Instagram.

Move aside Air BnB because we’ve found a new selection of holiday homes to lust over.

The best of Cool stays instagram

1. Cley windmill, Norfolk

We couldn’t imagine anything more rustic than spending a weekend lounging around in our own personal windmill. This property might look quaint on the outside but it is anything but petite inside. It can sleep up to 20 people, so is the perfect place to turf up for an idyllic getaway with all the extended family. Best part about this home is no matter where you walk you’ll always be able to find your way home. Just remember is the one with the big white blades attached.

2. Yonder Shepherds Hut, Somerset

Sometimes big isn’t always better when it comes to a weekend away. Take advantage of having only a small bag to live out of, and have a go at living in a cosy Shepherds Hut. We love this blue boudoir bedroom with that vibrant blue sheets skin rug. The painted feature wall is a lovely elegant touch, illuminated by the skylight. You have the option to draw a blind over the skylight at night, but we’ll be leaving it open to gaze at the stars.

3. Lion lodge, Kent

Not allowed pets in your rented home? Why not get your fill of animals at this once in a lifetime safari-style experience. Set on a 600 acre wildlife reserve in Kent, this timber clad lodge is gorgeously rustic with cosy sofa’s and heavy wooden furniture. However the huge draw here is the picture windows facing the reserve’s lion enclosure. Now that’s what we call a fierce view.

4. Philham water cottage, Devon

It seems Hansel and Gretel have started renting out their home to fund their gingerbread habit. In all seriousness this petite home is the definition of a quaint fairytale cottage. Cute as a button with a thatched roof and a river running right past the front door, we couldn’t think of anywhere better to hunker down during a British summer. This is the type of place were eating sandwiches and cream teas in the garden is mandatory.

5. The Burrow, Powys

This tranquil retreat will leave you feeling at one with the countryside, not just mentally but physically. The grass covered roof blends into the rolling hills scattered with sheep. Inside there is a world of treats, from a free standing copper bathtub with views across the fields, and a gorgeously Scandi-kitchen. For when the starry nights room in there is also a hot tub in the garden to lounge in. It doesn’t get more idyllic than this.

With prices starting form £50 per person a night we’d be happy to while away a few days in one of these dream homes. Which is your favourite holiday home?