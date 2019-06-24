Who wouldn’t love to own a home complete with its own luxury white sandy beach? Christie’s International Real Estate have revealed the best homes with private beaches, for us to marvel at.

From the beautiful Bahamas to marvellous Mykonos in Greece, these properties are the holiday homes and destinations of dreams.

Escape with us for a moment as we look around these beachside properties, we can dream of calling home…

Christie’s best houses with private beaches

1.Point house in Turks and Caicos Islands

This incredible beach property is Point House, located on the exclusive and privately-owned island of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands. This spectacular beachfront private estate spans 7,000 square feet, complete with 5 bedrooms.

The interior is a refined, understated elegant space that celebrates global influence. This dining space, with those views, is the definition of fine dining.

Point House is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for $15,000,000

2. Apsara in Old Fort Bay, Bahamas

This is the one that really got us here at Ideal Home HQ! Aspara is a stunning beachfront estate on the northern shore of Old Fort Bay, New Providence. And what an impressive home it is – that pool overlooking the azure ocean, heaven.

The plot boasts 150 feet of prime bayfront, including a private sandy beach.

Even when indoors this house makes you feel like you’re still on the beach, aided by the neutral colour palette and the open nature of the architecture.

Aspara is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, price on request.

3. Beachfront estate on Vanuatu’s Paradise Cove

This idyllic island retreat is found in Vanuatu, a Pacific Ocean country located in the South Pacific Ocean. The impressive six bedroom home is nestled amid walled tropical grounds, fringed by a private white sand beach and coral reef. A dreamy location all in all.

Views of the private beach are best from this super stylish outdoor living space. The Ralph Lauren style decor is perfect to set the scene for beachside luxury living.

This impressive house is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, price on request.

4. Shangri La on Narragansett Bay

Shangri La is an extraordinary estate, set on 1.8 acres of private shoreline in Bristol Highlands area of Rhode Island in the US.

The one of a kind estate consists of a main house, two guest houses and its own private sandy beach.

The neural colour scheme and sun-bleached woods of this dining space offer an almost Scandi cool essence. The show cabinets of earthenware and decorative plates help to add a flourish of colour and personality.

Shangri La is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, with an asking price of $8,500,000.

5. N Waiakalu in Kilauea, Hawaii

Set on the North Shore of Kauai, Hawaii this property boasts more than a 21-acre estate. Compete with 2,238 linear feet of ocean-front land, bordering a secluded sandy beach.

The cascading gardens are pretty spectacular on their own.

Imagine waking with that view every morning. Not that the decor can compete with the view, but the vibrant colours used to dress the bedroom do a good job of captivating interest.

N Waiakalua is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, with an asking price of $19,000,000.

6. Beachfront Villa in Mykonos, Greece

This extraordinary villa boasts direct access to a secluded beach. It may not be a white sandy one, however it’s a premium thanks to being one of the very few private beaches on the island.

The five bedroom home offers spectacular views to the nearby islands of Delos, Syros and Tinos.

The understated decor oozes Greek villa vibes. Generous surrounding windows offer breathtaking views of the sea beyond.

Beachfront Villa is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, with an asking price of €3.500.000

7. The Camp in Australia

Next up is The Camp, a world-class South Coast hideaway set in approx. 20 hectares of gum tree forest. The enveloping forest cascades down to a private beach.

Set on a scenic headland between Batemans Bay and Moruya, this luxury house offers an idyllic secluded beach setting.

The rustic outdoor terrace helps the house blend into its natural surroundings.

The Camp is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, price on request.

8. Elouda Azure in Crete

Hidden behind the cosmopolitan resorts of Elounda, lives this picturesque eight bed villa. The seafront estate not only boasts a small chapel, it has a path that leading directly down to a private deck on the sea front.

The property boast an elevated terrace, perfcet for watching spectacular sunsets while dining.

Elouda is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for €12.000.000.

