Gather your girls to celebrate the love!

Whether you’re loved up, single and ready to mingle or think the whole thing is a commercial nonsense – there’s no escaping Valentine’s Day right now!

But did you know that a new alternative is emerging – Galentine’s Day – and it’s the perfect excuse to show our gal pals some love. The love is no longer reserved for just partners, we’re celebrating our wider circle of loved ones.

As Sex And the City’s Carrie Bradshaw once states ‘Maybe our girlfriends are our soul mates’. Amen to that sister, here’s to celebrating our female friendships with a little Galentine’s Day treat.

We’ve rounded up the best Galentine’s Day gifts, from a pink gin to raise a toast to empowering plant pots – these are all utterly lovable finds.

The best Galentine’s Day gifts

1. Pink gin –Pinkster

Set a gin lover’s heart aflutter with this limited-edition Pinkster gin. The pioneers of pink gin have come up with a set made for two besties. The message is simple… ‘Let the love be gin’. We’ll drink to that.

2. Floral fragrance – Jo Malone

This is the ultimate gift for the ultimate Jo Malone fan. A 100ml bottle of a signature fragrance, of your choice, is gift boxed with fresh blooms to make a luxurious scented statement of love.

The limited edition Valentine’s day gift is available exclusively from Selfridges London, Selfridges Birmingham and Brown Thomas Dublin.

Pre-order: Valentine’s Day Floral box, £140, Jo Malone

3. Heart bulb – Oliver Bonas

Light up a loved one’s life with this ingenious exposed light bulb. The exposed filament forms a bright shining heart. With popularity of shade-less lamps, exposed bulbs are very much the height of fashion.

This filament style of bulb never tends to come cheap, but it’s well worth the price to make a real style statement.

Buy now: Hato Heart LED Light Bulb, £25, Oliver Bonas

4. Slogan cushion – Neon Sheep

This mini embroidered cushion is simple and yet oh-so-powerful at the same time. It’s simple statement says everything it needs to for a loved one – making it all the more worth of a cuddle in times of need.

Buy now: Embroidered Mini Slogan Cushion, £8, Neon Sheep

5. Handmade heart wreath – Mizz Knits

Knitted with love! I have one of Mizz Knit’s knitted wreaths proudly displayed in my own living room, therefore I can confirm the joy it brings. The lush merino wool designs are all beautifully handmade, available in a variety of gorgeous shades.

Buy now: Chunky Merino Heart Wreath Wall decor, £35, Mizz Knits

6. Star Pyjamas – Hush

Complete with a drawstring bag, these 100 per cent cotton pyjamas are an ideal gift if you’re looking to give a little everyday luxury. The fun star print makes us think of the famous friendship quote, ‘Good friends are like stars, you don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there’.

7. Plant pot – Next

You tell ’em! A plant is always a welcome gift, especially when presented in an empowering plant pot.

Buy now: Footed Plant Pot, £5, Next

8. Champagne truffles – Liberty London

These decadent truffles combine a pink chocolate shell encasing a smooth ganache, perfect for a foodie you adore.

Buy now: Pink Marc De Champagne Truffles, £16.95, Liberty

9. Designer candle – Bella Freud at Amara

What fashionista friend wouldn’t want this delightful Bella Fraud candle? Filling homes with the heady scent of tuberose, amber and sandalwood, this delicious concoction is a limited-edition by the top British fashion designer.

As with Bella’s best-selling jumpers, the candle is embossed with a simple word that also best describes our feelings towards this seductive scented candle. Because we are indeed loving it!

Buy now: Limited Edition Loving Pink Candle, £48, Bella Freud at Amara

10. Light Box – Very

Highlighting all the reasons we love our gal pals so much – we couldn’t live, laugh or love without them by our side. A simple light box is the gift that keeps on giving, offering a motivational message for any occasion.

Buy now: Valentines Heart Shaped Message Board, £24.99, Very

11. Red Roses – Lidl

Sticking with tradition, you could opt for red roses. The discount supermarket Lidl are offering 100 red roses for just £25! Making a great saving means you can go out and paint the town red without over spending this Valentine’s Day.

Buy now: Duluxe Red Roses, £25, Lidl

12. Heart mirror – Sainsbury’s

Give your bestie a confidence boost with this adorable mirror. This thoughtful heart shaped mirror serves as a daily reminder of how beautiful they are to you.

Buy now: Heart Shaped Mirror, £6, Sainsbury’s

13. The dating game – Cuckooland

Recreate the famous dating show in the comfort of your own home. Sadly the game doesn’t come complete with suave maitre d’ Fred, but don’t let that deter you – it’s still valuable entertainment.

Buy now: First Dates Party Game, £23, Cuckooland

14. Heart Le Creuset dish – John Lewis

The perfect gift for a friend that loves to cook. This heart-shaped classic Le Creuset 1.9L casserole dish would make a welcome addition to their cookware collection.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Le Creuset Cast Iron Heart Casserole, £160, John Lewis

15. Personalised bracelet – PrezzyBox

Wear your heart on your sleeve with a personalised bracelet – get matching ones with your BFF. Engrave up to six characters on each heart. Available in a choice of sterling silver, yellow gold or rose gold plated.

Buy now: Personalised Double Heart Names Bracelet, £54.95, Prezzybox

We hope our selection has left you feeling the love.