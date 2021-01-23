We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gonks were everywhere last Christmas – glittery gonks, human-sized gonks and even gonk-themed mugs. The cute, festive figures descended on the nation’s homes, often making their way into our trolleys way before the start of December.

It’s great news for fans of the Scandinavian creatures because Valentine’s Day and Easter gonks are now officially a thing! The new seasonal characters are being sold across Amazon and Etsy.

Valentine’s Day and Easter gonks

Amazon is selling adorable ‘Mr and Mrs Gnomes’ in a red and white theme. Mrs Gonk holds a heart-sealed envelope which we can only assume is a romantic love letter from Mr Gnome. Mr Gnome seems to be one who wears his heart on his sleeve with a plush pink heart in his hands.

The loved-up gnomes are being sold for £8.99 each and shoppers are already rushing to buy them to brighten up their homes this February 14th.

Buy now: Valentines Day Gnome Gonks, £8.99, Amazon

What’s more, there are now Easter gonks that come in pastel shades, from green and yellow to pink with little bunny ears sticking out. These cute decorative items are being sold on Amazon for £5.99 each or £9.99 for a set of three.

When the news of Valentine’s Day and Easter gonks was shared on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains, it caused quite a stir. Thousands commented and tagged fellow gonk fanatics, with many saying that they might have trouble getting their other halves on board with the new gonks.

Buy now: Easter Gonks, £9.49, Amazon

‘Thank you so much for this post…. I love my gonks and now I can always have them out and not just at Christmas’, one devoted fan said.

‘I NEED THEM’, another wrote.

‘OMG just take a look at these’, a third commented.

‘Noooo! I thought I’d seen the last of those horrible things,’ complained another, far from impressed.

Some said the development had made their day, while one eagle-eyed member of the group pointed out that you can even buy St Patrick’s Day gonks for festivities on March 17th. There are of course lots of variations of the handmade gnomes, depending on the colour and size you’re after.

It looks like the Christmas trend of 2020 is here to stay, and before long there’ll be a gonk for every occasion.