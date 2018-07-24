The best photo backdrops and selfie wall ideas for your snaps

Create fun and fabulous photos to treasure, share and hashtag to your heart's content this summer!

Who doesn’t love a good selfie wall? Brilliant photo backdrops to strike a pose in front of. Feature photo walls are fast becoming the norm for all snaps – from weddings and birthday parties to Instagram, photo backdrops and selfie walls are THE big thing right now.

I myself love a statement photo backdrop, it’s just the thing to make a picture standout. When capturing pictures, a poor background can distract from the focus – an innocent bystander caught on film, or a clothes line of washing can ruin a shot.

Whether you’re hosting a party or just looking to jazz up your photos, here’s our fun ideas to get your started.

Balloon photo wall

This Banksy-esque number was snapped at a trendy rooftop bar. The mural had people queuing to capture their candid snaps – naturally I wanted one too! It got me thinking, I could try to recreate a similar look for a garden party.

All my DIY balloon wall took was a simple sheet of plasterboard (£6 from B&Q) spray painted in Rust-Oleum Neon Pink, with balloons painted on in various poster paints. Oh, and a drill to a fix it to the fence for safety…. Et viola camera ready!

This real balloon wall looks amazing. With bright pops of pink and gold intertwined with large tropical leaves, it’s perfect for any summer garden party.

This statement background is essentially easy to achieve. You’ll need plenty of balloons and string to fasten them all together. Attach the thread of balloons onto some form of frame or garden canes to great the arch.

Fringe curtain background

Zoella knows a good photo backdrop when she sees one!

Simple yet effective. Get mermaid-worthy snaps against an iridescent fringed curtain. The stunning iridescent foil tassels shimmer and shine to create a rainbow effect, perfect for any party. Simply hang the fringe curtain on walls and doors to create a unique selfie wall.

Buy now: Ginger Ray Iridecent Fringe Curtain, £7, John Lewis

Flower walls

Just like the famous flower wall at Kim & Kayne’s wedding only more creative – and a lot cheaper. This flower wall has been created using Talking Tables paper flowers decorations. These simple pom poms are super easy to make. The trick is getting them fastened to a bare wall or large sheet of MDF to create the wall. (always ensure stud walls are securely fixed to a surface, as not to topple over mid snap.)

There are roughly 40 flowers on the wall above, but you could make them go further and save costs by spacing them out.

Buy now: Decadent Garden Pink Flower Pom Poms, £14 set of 3

Alternatively, if you’re crafty, you could make your own flowers using tissue paper. Simply concertina a few sheets and tie the middle with string. Gently seperate them apart starting from the middle to create your own flower effect pom poms.

Beach Stand in photo prop

Who doesn’t love a seaside cutout stand? The face swap equivalent for a whole generation before Snapchat. Create your own hilarious snaps with the help of this prop from Flying Tiger, just £6!!

The illustrated cotton hanging couldn’t be easier to hang with ties on either side, top and bottom. Seen here attached to an upturned goal post, securely pegged into the ground.

Happy snapping! We’d love to see your photo wall creations, be sure to tag us in your posts @idealhomeuk #photobackdrop #selfiewall