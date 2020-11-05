Maintaining your garden all year long can be a pain, but with these Black Friday lawnmower deals, you can have a luxurious lawn 12 months of the year, while saving a small fortune.
Having just the right lawnmower is essential for preserving your lawn the right way.
To do this, consider your garden size and its terrain. There are many different lawnmowers that suit different needs. If you have a small garden, consider a cost-effective manual push lawnmower. If your garden isn’t very flat or has lots of bushes or furniture dotted about, consider an electric mower. They can be either corded or battery-powered, so take some time to consider your options.
Whatever your needs and specifications, these Black Friday lawnmower deals will perfectly apply to you.
With one of the biggest shopping holidays not too far away, feast your eyes on these can’t-be-beaten lawnmower deals.
Best Black Friday lawnmower deals 2020
Flymo Chevron 32VC Electric Wheeled Lawnmower: was £89.99, now £66.49
Designed for small lawns. This Flymo is powered by 1200W and has a 32cm cutting width. It collects and compacts grass in its large 29-litre grassbox, meaning very few stoppages.
Greenworks Cordless Mower & Grass Trimmer: was £129, now £75.03
This combo deal from Homebase will give your lawn crystal-clear lines. This deal includes a 24Volt cordless Mower and a Line Trimmer with 25cm trimming width, so you can get perfect wide lines separating your new cut grass.
Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Rotary Lawnmower: was £99.99, now £81.43
At just 6.8kg, you can easily lift this electric lawnmower up, whether it’s got a full grassbox or not. With a 32 cm cutting width, this mower is suitable for medium-sized lawns but can cut long grass with ease.
Hyundai HYM3800E Corded Electric Lawnmower: was £124.99, now £108.99
This is an eco-friendly electric lawnmower which is perfect for medium-sized gardens. The corded HYM3800E has a lightweight plastic chassis, rear roller and with 1600W powering it, is a very versatile tool for your gardening.
