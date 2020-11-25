We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slow cookers are a winter dinner essential for luscious soups and stews. If you have a hankering for a tender, meaty stew these Black Friday slow cooker deals deserve a place in your kitchen.

The beauty of the slow cooker is it’s so easy to use. Simply pile in the ingredients and set the temperature in the morning before dashing off to work or on the school run. Come dinner time you will be met with an easy home-cooked meal.

We have rounded up some of the best Black Friday slow cooker deals on offer. Once you’ve added one of these to your kitchen you’ll never know how you did without it.

Is it worth it to buy a slow cooker?

In short, slow cookers are worth it. Low-temperature slow cooking is a method favoured by Chefs for bringing out the best in food. Gentle cooking draws out the flavours and can be used to tenderise tougher cuts of meat. Whether it is a shoulder of lamb or skirt steak, a slow cooker will make sure you get the most out of it.

Food quality aside, they are also very handy for those with a busy lifestyle. The ingredients can be piled in the morning before running out on the school run, or to work. At the end of the day, you will be met with a hot delicious meal that doesn’t skimp on flavour or quality.

If you enjoy a bowl of porridge on a winter morning, you can even throw your oats in the night before for an easy wholesome breakfast. Cooking with a slow cooker is a boom to anyone looking to eat more healthy and tasty meals. They use little oil to sear meats and work miracles on leaner cuts.

Another bonus with a slower cooker is they are very economical. They use less energy to cook food compared to other methods. You can leave it on all day, and it will literally cost you pennies. You can also invest in cheaper cuts of meat, that you’d usually avoid for being too tough.

Is a 3.5 Litre slow cooker big enough?

A 3.5 Litre slow cooker is the right size if you are cooking for three to four people. Slow cookers can range in size from 1.5 litres to 6.5 litres. It is important to bear in mind how many people you will be cooking for when choosing the size.

As a rough guide, 1.5- 3 litres will feed a one-two person household, 3.5 litres will suit three to four people, but for a larger family, anything over 5 litres should suit. If you are a fan of batch cooking for the freezer a 6-litre slow cooker could also be helpful.

Treat yourself to a comforting slow cooked stew this winter.