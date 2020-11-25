Slow cookers are a winter dinner essential for luscious soups and stews. If you have a hankering for a tender, meaty stew these Black Friday slow cooker deals deserve a place in your kitchen.
The beauty of the slow cooker is it’s so easy to use. Simply pile in the ingredients and set the temperature in the morning before dashing off to work or on the school run. Come dinner time you will be met with an easy home-cooked meal.
We have rounded up some of the best Black Friday slow cooker deals on offer. Once you’ve added one of these to your kitchen you’ll never know how you did without it.
Black Friday slow cooker deals
Crock-Pot SCCPRC507B slow cooker: Was £79.99, Now £39.99, Currys
Pick up this Crock-Pot slow cooker for half price in the Curry’s Black Friday sale. Perfect for large families, this 4.7 litre slow cooker will feed up to six people. The 20 hour digital timer means you can plan ahead so your dinner is cooked to perfection for when you need it. It even features a warming function, just incase your dinner guests are running a little late.
SAGE Fast Slow Pro Pressure/Slow Cooker: Was £199, Now £150, Currys
Save £49 on this Ideal Home approved slow cooker. This SAGE number was called the best slow cooker for batch cooking by our reviewer. It functions as both a slow cooker, and a pressure cooker if you need to whip something up a bit faster. It has a range of preset settings for soups and stews as well as a custom option.
Tefal RK302E15 Multicook 8-in-1: Was £69.99, Now £58.58, Amazon
If you are looking for a multi-tasking gadget that will slow cook a bowl of chili, but can also be used as a rice cooker this will do the trick. The 5 litre size makes it ideal for most families. It can even be used to bake cakes. You might start to wonder why you need an oven!
Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Digital Slow Cooker 3.5L: Was £54.99, Now £37.99, Amazon
This striking red number scored a 4 out of 5 in our Ideal Home slow cooker buying guide. If you are new to slow cookers, this is a very user friendly version. Plus at £37.99, it is also very purse friendly with a £17 discount.
Morphy Richards 461014 Sear & Stew 6.5 Litre Aluminium Slow Cooker: £44.99, Now £37.99, Amazon
This easy to use slow cooker is the perfect for new slow cooking converts. The aluminium pot is hob proof, ideal for sautéing before you start slow cooking. Then once it’s in the pot, you can choose from three settings. It couldn’t be easier.
Cookworks 3.5L Slow Cooker: Was £19.99, Now £14.99, Argos
In terms of affordability this slow cooker knocks it out of the park at just £14.99. That’s right this clever gadget is less than 20 quid. It is the perfect size for feeding three to four people. It also has a keep warm function to make sure your food doesn’t go cold after it’s finished cooking.
Morphy Richards 3.5L Sear and Stew Slow Cooker – Rose Gold: Was £39.99, Now £34.99, Argos
If you’re looking for something that not only whips up a delicious meal, but looks gorgeous too, this is the slow cooker for you. It has all the features you need from a basic slow cooker, including three cooking temperatures. But it comes in an elegant matt black finish with rose gold band at the top.
Ninja Foodi OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker: Was £199, Now £149, Curry’s
The Ninja Foodi isn’t just a pressure cooker. It includes a slow cooking, air fryer and sautéing function. It really is a nifty multi-tasking gadget to have in your home if you don’t want to clutter your countertop with gadget. Save £50 on the Foodi when you pick it up in the Curry’s Black Friday sale.
Is it worth it to buy a slow cooker?
In short, slow cookers are worth it. Low-temperature slow cooking is a method favoured by Chefs for bringing out the best in food. Gentle cooking draws out the flavours and can be used to tenderise tougher cuts of meat. Whether it is a shoulder of lamb or skirt steak, a slow cooker will make sure you get the most out of it.
Food quality aside, they are also very handy for those with a busy lifestyle. The ingredients can be piled in the morning before running out on the school run, or to work. At the end of the day, you will be met with a hot delicious meal that doesn’t skimp on flavour or quality.
If you enjoy a bowl of porridge on a winter morning, you can even throw your oats in the night before for an easy wholesome breakfast. Cooking with a slow cooker is a boom to anyone looking to eat more healthy and tasty meals. They use little oil to sear meats and work miracles on leaner cuts.
Another bonus with a slower cooker is they are very economical. They use less energy to cook food compared to other methods. You can leave it on all day, and it will literally cost you pennies. You can also invest in cheaper cuts of meat, that you’d usually avoid for being too tough.
Is a 3.5 Litre slow cooker big enough?
A 3.5 Litre slow cooker is the right size if you are cooking for three to four people. Slow cookers can range in size from 1.5 litres to 6.5 litres. It is important to bear in mind how many people you will be cooking for when choosing the size.
As a rough guide, 1.5- 3 litres will feed a one-two person household, 3.5 litres will suit three to four people, but for a larger family, anything over 5 litres should suit. If you are a fan of batch cooking for the freezer a 6-litre slow cooker could also be helpful.
