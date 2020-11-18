We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Giving you home a deep clean is a breeze with the help of a steam cleaner or steam mop. Pick one up at a bargain price with one of these Black Friday steam mop deals. Steam mops come in all shapes and sizes with various attachments to steam-clean everything from windows and bathroom tiles to oven trays and furnishings.

If you’ve been looking to add one to your cleaning cupboard now is the time to act. Between now and the end of November we expect to see some of our favourite steam mops tumble in price. Many retailers will be offering generous discounts that it would be a shame not to make the most off.

Here is our round up of the best Black Friday steam mop deals on offer.

Black Friday Amazon steam mop deals

You’ll find some of the best steam mop deals at Amazon this Black Friday. in the past they’ve been known to discount cleaners fromm the likes of Shark, Bissell and Karcher, so watch this space.

Vileda Steam Mop: Was £89.99, Now £55.99

The Vileda heats up in just 15 seconds, and is ready to tackle floors, killing 99.9 per cent of bacteria. Pick up the steam mop now and you could save a massive £42.40. Our reviewer called the Vileda Steam Mop the best compact steam cleaner in our best steam cleaner guide. The mop has a triangular floored that comes with two cleaning pads that velcro on to clean hard surfaces, and a carpet glider for rugs and carpets. View Deal

Shark Steam Mop: Was £69.99, Now £44.00

Shark is one of cleaning guru Mrs Hinch’s favourite brands. The brands products, are innovative and hardworking, including this pocket steam mop. It is currently included in the Amazon early Black Friday sale saving you £25.99 of the retail price. The mop comes with two dirt grip pads that are machine washable. It also features a steam control allowing you to choose the amount of steam for your cleaning task. View Deal

Best Black Friday Very steam mop deals Very is a perhaps surprising source of steam mop deals. You’ll also be able to take advantage of finance options if you buy here. Tower RSM16 16-in-1 Steam Mop: Was £39.99, Now £29.99

If you looking for an affordable steam mop then look no further that this Tower 16-in-1 Steam Mop at Very. Usually it would be just £39.99, but you can save an extra £10 if you pick it up in the Black Friday sale. The triangle shaped head allows you to fit into every corner of a room and close to skirting boards. It heats up in just 30 seconds and includes 16 different accessories to deep clean your whole house. View Deal

Hoover Steam Capsule CAD1700D: Was £99.99, Now £69

For those short on storage space, this clever steam mop from Hoover comes apart to fit easily in a cupboard. For this month only you can save £30.99 if you buy it from Very.co.uk. It might be able to fold small, but packs a big cleaning punch with a multi-use floor nozzle. It can be used to mop hard wood floors, and converted into a scrubbing brush to tackle stubborn stains. View Deal

Best Black Friday Curry’s steam mop deals

You can always trust Curry’s to offer some strong Black friday discounts across its cleaning range.

Shark S6001UK Klik N’Flip Steam Mop: Was £99.99, Now £79.00

The Shark Klik N’Flip Steam Mop was titled the best manual steam cleaner by our reviewer in the Ideal Home best steam cleaner buying guide. Curry’s is currently offering the mop for just £79.00, a saving of £20.99. The mop allows you to control the about of steam you use for each surface. You can choose from a direst blast of hot steam to tackle a stubborn mark or a more gentle amount for giving floors a once over. View Deal

BISSELL PowerFresh SlimSteam: was £129, now £99

Get a supreme clean with the BISSELL SlimSteam, which has a 3-in-1 design that makes light work of all sorts of jobs on hard wood, ceramic and lino. The extension wand also lets you steam above head height, so you can easily clean high windows, kitchen and bathroom tiles, or above cupboards. View Deal

Best Black Friday AO.com steam mop deals

AO.com offers big brands like Bissell and Karcher, and has already started cutting prices by up to 25%.

Bissell Vac and Steam Cleaner all in one: Was £149, Now £124

Rather than investing in two separate devices, this Bissell steam cleaner does it all in one. You can choose to vacuum, steam clean or do both at the same time if you want. This clever two in one cleaner is currently on offer at ao.com with a saving of £25. A vacuum cleaner and steam cleaner for just £124? Sounds like a cracking bargain to us. View Deal

Karcher SC3 Upright Easy Fix Steam Mop: Was £199, Now £149

When it comes to a steam cleaner, Karcher is the brand to beat. For this month only you can save £50 on this easy to use upright steam mop. With a five star rating on the ao.com website, the upright easy fix steam mop has three steam settings to adapt to different surfaces. It also has a 500ml capacity water tank, so you can sweep it over every room in the house before needing to refill it. View Deal

What is the best steam mop on the market?

If you are looking for a hard working steam cleaner then it is worth spending money on a Karcher. Both the Kärcher SC5 Easyfix Premium and Kärcher SC3 EasyFix were voted by our Ideal Home reviewer as among the best steam cleaners in 2019 and 2020. However, if you are on a budget the Hoover SteamJet 2-in-1 can hold it’s own when cleaning up your home.