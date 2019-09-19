After the roasting temperatures this summer, boiler maintenance has probably been the last thing on your mind. However, neglecting your boiler could lead to disastrous consequences.

Worcester Bosch, the leading boiler manufacturer in the UK revealed that 30 per cent of people have never had their boiler serviced for over 12 months. While 35 per cent of 25-34 years olds thought a boiler service was unnecessary and would wait for it to break down.

You might think that the biggest disaster of a broken boiler is no heating or hot water. One in ten homeowners in the UK doesn’t believe they are placing their family at risk if they don’t get their boiler regularly serviced.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. According to British Gas, a faulty boiler can be incredibly dangerous as it can lead to carbon monoxide leaks, which can cause people to be hospitalised or in some cases be fatal.

To keep your boiler running efficiently and avoid any potential dangers, including cold showers during the winter – let’s be honest this is enough to tip anyone over the edge – you should get your boiler serviced once a year.

Often a boiler’s warranty will be invalidated if it’s not serviced at least once a year. This could leave you paying through the nose for a repair.

In order to keep up your boiler maintenance as we edge towards winter there are three things you can do yourself.

Boiler Maintenance tips

1. Run it at the highest temperature for 15 minutes

You should do this before the summer is over. It will allow you to check the boiler is running smoothly, and help you spot any problems before you need it most.

2. Bleed your radiator

Air can sometimes build up in your heating system over time. If you hear gurgling sounds or the top of the radiators feel a little cold, bleeding your radiators should help you make sure the heating is working at full efficiency.

3. Check your boiler pressure

The optimum boiler pressure is between 1 and 1.5 when the system is cool. If the boiler is below the boiler manual would have instruction on how to re-pressurize the heating system yourself.

‘It’s extremely important to understand the importance of servicing your boiler.’ Says Worcester Bosch’s Martyn Bridges. ‘Not only does an annual service ensure the boiler is running smoothly, but you could also be subjecting yourselves and your loved ones to safety risks, particularly with older, open flue boilers.’

So if you hadn’t had your boiler serviced in the last 12 months, you better start pencilling one in.