It even comes in black!

The UK’s go-to boiler manufacturer has designed its sleekest boiler ever. This month, the brand launched its new gorgeously hi-tech range, and might have just made boiler envy a thing.

‘Have you seen my new boiler’ isn’t probably something you’ve ever said, or ever thought you’d say. Big and often noisy, these bulky but necessary home appliances are usually better tucked away in a kitchen cupboard – out of sight, out of mind.

But that could all change with Worcester Bosch’s Greenstar lifestyle range. Created to be the first designer boiler in the industry, it’s all smooth lines and glossy finish, and dare we say, a little bit sexy?

The range is made up of two models, the Life and the Style. Which will you be lusting over?

New designer Worcester Bosch boilers

The wall-hung boiler isn’t just a pretty face – it’s also the most powerful and has the highest hot water flow rate of any wall hung combs boiler on the market. It can comfortably heat large homes with two or more bathrooms. Yet that hasn’t come at the expense of noise – the new range is also beautifully quiet, so you don’t need to worry about hanging it proudly in the kitchen.

The Life is available in white, with a push-button LCD display. The Style is available in either black or white with a full colour display text screen with ‘touch’ buttons for easy control.

You can also connect the connect the boiler to a smart thermostat, the Bosch Easycontrol, which lets you control heating and hot water via your smartphone, via the EasyControl app. Through the app you can also monitor and control household energy usage even if you’re away from home.

‘We are beyond excited to bring something new and different to the market, a boiler that you want to be seen,’ says Victoria Billings, Marketing Director at Worcester Bosch. ‘No longer will a boiler need to be hidden away, it’s time to allow this beautiful beast into your home. Design has come to the boiler industry!’

Will you be adding this beautiful boiler to your wishlist?

Buy now: Greenstar 800 Life and Greenstar 800 Style, from £2,500, Worcester Bosch