This London apartment has its own roof terrace and cool spiral staircase

These days, an average interior just won’t cut it for home buyers – we want standout decor and unmissable design tips that make us long to show them off. That is where this new-to-the-market apartment comes in.

Set in Clapham’s historic Old Town, with its village-like atmosphere and elegant architecture, this flat in Brayburne Avenue is arranged over three floors, with a bijou roof terrace and a curvy spiral staircase that are sure to appeal.

Brayburne Avenue exterior

We think you’ll agree that this character property looks pretty unassuming from the outside, but go in and you’ll find a treasure trove of rooms.

The entrance from the ground floor leads up to the first-floor landing, where you’ll find the front reception room, kitchen and roof terrace – and that’s where we’re going to start our tour…

Living room

Lovers of bold colour schemes and blue living rooms ideas behold – this generous space is a beautiful combination of deep inky blues, mustard and teal colours.

Rich velvet on the sofas and dining chairs, along with gold metallic touches and a stunning injection of pattern all combine to create a really rich interior, with something to look at each way you turn. Built-in shelves in the alcove hold books and knick-knacks, while the fireplace is home to plants and candles, and the coffee table shows off various trinkets and treasures.

The room is also large enough to fit a dining table and we think it makes a great space to entertain. Note the well-stocked bar cart, and the long artwork that runs the length of the dining table, with a picture light above to highlight it.

Kitchen

Head into the kitchen and you’ll find that dark blue colourway continues in the kitchen ideas, with bold cabinetry set against white walls for a fresh look. We like the little herb shelves above the hob (great for keeping them to hand when cooking), and the traditional-look rug on the floor that keeps the space feeling cosy.

You can also just see out to the hallway, where the bottom half of the walls are painted in the same dark blue. A bench provides the perfect spot for sitting to put shoes on, while wall hooks keep bags and coats tidy.

On the other side of the kitchen you’ll find a small peninsular, which makes a more casual dining spot. It’s a great example of how small kitchen ideas can include a place to sit for breakfast.

We also like the neat hanging storage in the alcove – great for keeping kitchen essentials and plants and herbs.

Bedroom

Upstairs in the flat, you’ll find two large double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor, and a third double bedroom located in the loft.

We thought we’d show you this bedroom, which benefits from built-in wardrobes and the same cafe-style shutters as seen downstairs. A recessed central wall makes a great spot for a dressing area – in fact, this dressing table is actually a console, with the middle slatted sliding door section ideal for storing make-up and hair accessories.

Spare bedroom

One of the bedrooms is currently used as a home office and spare room, with a day bed and desk, which is just out of shot. We like the wall of mirrors, that huge boho-look rug and the oriental-inspired screen, but you might find your eyes drawn to the spiral staircase just seen from the doorway.

Here it is, set against a brick wall with smart black steps and a white balustrade. Would you like a spiral staircase in your home?

Roof terrace

Out to the roof terrace, which is a bit of a treat for a London apartment. This secluded spot is perfect for enjoying a glass of wine of an evening, or even stepping out to enjoy your breakfast outside.

Brayburne Avenue is currently listed with Marsh & Parsons for £850,000.