We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your bedroom looks more a jumble sale rather than magazine picture-perfect, instead of shutting the door embarrassed you can enter the search for Britain’s messiest bedroom.

Bed SOS has launched a competition to find the nation’s untidiest bedroom. Whether that is a floor covered in clothes, weeks of old pizza boxes blocking the entrance, or enough clutter to make a hoarder blush.

The winner will receive a brand new bed worth up to £400. Not to mention the honour of being awarded the title of having Britain’s messiest bedroom – imagine how proud mum will be.

Britain’s messiest bedroom

To see what competition you are up against, take a look at a few of the entries already.

This bedroom is definitely in need of some TLC. Might we suggest some storage solutions and maybe some bed covers?

Every girl knows the plight of not having a big enough wardrobe, but none more than this little girl. Just the sight of three fully packed storage bins is giving us chills.

Even if your bedroom is one of the biggest rooms in the house, you shouldn’t include everything in it. An armchair, ironing board and step ladder feel a little like overkill to us.

‘We’ve seen a lot in our time, but even we were shocked by the state of some of the bedrooms in the entries so far,’ says Danny Richmond, Managing Director of Bed SOS.

Video Of The Week

‘With all the extra time people have been spending at home recently, it does make sense that things will be a little more cluttered than usual, but some of these take the cake!’

‘On the plus side, with the sheer number of entries we’ve received, if you’re a bit messy yourself, at least you know you’re in good company.’

To enter the competition submit a photo of your messy bedroom to Bed SOS.

The competition is running until 14th September, so you better get your entries in soon.