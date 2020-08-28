We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We love storage solutions here at Ideal Home, but we understand they’re less enticing to children when it comes to tidying up. Luckily, the new IKEA LEGO storage range BYGGLEK could be the key to putting an end to messy kids rooms.

The Swedish flatpack powerhouse IKEA has teamed up with one of our favourite toy brands, LEGO, to create a range of storage solutions perfect for kids. The BYGGLEK boxes are both practical and playful, and the only storage solution we can guarantee your children will want to use.

Coming soon: Set of 3 BYGGLEK box with lid, £10, IKEA

The boxes are kitted out with LEGO studs on top and the front so kids can transform the box into their next LEGO build. The new collection even includes a special LEGO brick set to help ignite your little one’s imagination.

The range will include three small boxes for £10, perfect for storing pens, pencils and LEGO bricks of course. As well as two sets of bigger boxes, starting at £12, for storing other toys or school supplies.

Coming soon: BYGGLEK box with lid (L26xW18, H12cm), £12, IKEA

The range includes a set of 201 LEGO bricks to kick-start the building adventure. However, the whole range is compatible with other LEGO bricks.

‘At IKEA, we always believe in the power of play. Play lets us explore, experiment, dream and discover,’ says Andreas Fredriksson, designer at IKEA of Sweden. ‘Where adults often see a mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and BYGGLEK will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world.’

Coming soon: BYGGLEK 201-piece LEGO brick set, £15, IKEA

‘BYGGLEK is more than boxes. It is storage and play intertwined,’ adds Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, designer at the LEGO group. ‘It’s a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over.’

‘BYGGLEK is all about endless possibilities, just like the LEGO System in Play.’

The BYGGLEK collection will be available in IKEA stores and online from 1st October.

Start counting down the days.