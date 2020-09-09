We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are already hooked on the new Netflix series ‘Get Organised with The Home Edit,’ you can pick up all The Home Edit storage solutions exclusively at John Lewis & Partners.

The new show, which launches today, shows The Home Edit team, Clear Shearer and Joanna Teplin transform celebrity and ordinary people’s homes into an organised oasis. They work their tidying magic on Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Khloe Kardashian, to name just a few – with the help of some clever storage solutions.

You can pick up the very same storage solutions from The Home Edit & iDesign range, available in the UK exclusively at John Lewis. The founders of The Home Edit worked together with iDesign to put new spins on old storage favourites. Ensuring the entire line was beautiful and functional, not to mention fit for Hollywood celebrities.

You might already have your eye on a few key pieces from the show – us too! We’ve pick our favourites below, that we can’t wait to tidy our home with.

The Home Edit storage solutions

Pantry canisters

Available in a range of sizes, these stackable storage canisters are perfect for getting your kitchen cupboards in order. Each lid has a silicone gasket to create an air-tight seal and keep your food fresh.

Buy now: Medium pantry storage canister, £10, John Lewis & Partners

2-Tier storage turntable

How clever is this? Operating like a Lazy Susan you simple twist the turntable to reach whatever you need. It can be used for spices in a kitchen cabinet or stacking beauty products in the bathroom.

Buy now: Two tier turntable, £20, John Lewis & Partners

Shelf divider

If you have generous shelves in your wardrobe or kitchen, these dividers are perfect to customise the space to your needs. They promise to keep everything neatly stacked, so you can see all your belongings.

Buy now: Shelf divider, £10, John Lewis & Partners

Divided Turntables

We’re a little obsessed with all the turntable based storage solutions in this collection.

This version includes removable dividers that you can use it to store condiments in the kitchen, felt tips in the kid’s room or makeup on a dressing table.

Buy now: Divided turntable storage container, £22, John Lewis & Partners

Have you picked up any new storage tips from The Home Edit?