You’d never guess this glam furniture is from the British Heart Foundation

We here at Ideal Home think the British Heart Foundation furniture range needs to be shouted about more. There is a good chance there’s a high street store in a town near you, and you don’t even know it. First opening in 2001, there are now 180 dedicated homeware stores across the UK.

Taking up residence in empty shop spaces, these well worthy shops are helping to bring the high street back to life.

New British Heart Foundation furniture

Gone are the days of jumbled up charity shops that you have to sift through to get to the good stuff.

Not only is it easy to pick up a pre-loved piece of furniture, including some retro beauties (I found a G Plan display cabinet for £35 in my local shop!), a bargain sofa or appliance on a tight budget – there’s a whole host of new pieces too.

Such as this ultra fashionable mirrored furniture below – ideal for a glam decor.

This French shabby-chic inspired chest is a stunner. The mirrored finish will bring a little feminine shimmer to a bedroom.

In stores now: Mirrored Dove Grey Chest, £229, British Heart Foundation

A popular choice for any glam interior is a faux fur rug. This chic grey design is high in the affordability and style stakes.

In stores now: Mink Snug Rug, £19.99, British Heart Foundation

Any item of furniture in a luxurious crushed velvet fabric is sure to add a touch of elegance to any room. This stylish and highly practical storage solution is also collapsable, making it even more versatile.

In stores now: Crushed Velvet Storage Ottoman, £25, British Heart Foundation

The perfect mix of quirky charm with classic elegance, the brass detailing and fluted glass base will bring a touch of class to a living room or bedroom.

In stores now: Glass pineapple lamp, £45, British Heart Foundation

Did you know you can shop BHF online?

High value items are donated from British Heart Foundation stores to the dedicated Ebay shop. You can find antiques and collectable treasures as well as sought after originals like Ercol, bringing in over £4.5 million to the charity a year. A partnership with Gumtree also means shoppers can see the items available in their local BHF store.

Why shop at the British Heart Foundation?

You are helping to prevent heart disease

Each year, British Heart Foundation shops raise around £30 million to help the BHF fund life-saving research into all heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia and diabetes.

A more sustainable way to shop

The BHF shops and stores prevent over 78,000 tonnes of items from going into landfill each year.

They are pillars of the community

The British Heart Foundation have over 17,000 volunteer opportunities in its stores. Nearly a quarter of employed staff are filled by those who have previously volunteered for the BHF. It’s a place where people can learn how to improve their heart health and learn CPR, find local events and support groups.

Helps to declutter your home

The free collections service for clothes, household goods, electricals and furniture, makes it super easy to donate. So rather than taking a perfectly good piece of furniture the tip, think again…0ne person’s trash is another person’s treasure and all that.

So next time you’re passing your local British Heart Foundation Furniture shop, pop in for a browse – you’ll be surprised what you might find.