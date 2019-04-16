Brits are desperate to have THESE items in their dream garden – and they’ll set you back less than £10

Our garden spaces are increasingly becoming extensions of our main homes with dedicated dining and entertaining areas, and décor schemes that are as detailed and delicate as those of our interiors.

And now new research has revealed that Brits’ love affair with this key outdoor space shows no signs of abating, and that we’re dreaming both big and small when it comes to what we most desire for our ideal garden.

The study commissioned by Outdoor at B&Q and conducted by One Poll revealed the must-have elements Brits are keen to have in their fantasy garden, and several won’t set them back more than a few pounds.

Topping the ranking was flowers – with lavender, daffodils and roses proving the most popular choices – followed in second place by plants. If these are grown from seed you could have a garden that’s truly blooming without busting the budget – Poundland even have a bulb and seed range including various perennials, onions and shallots and more.

Completing the top 10 were the following items:

3. Cosy seating area

4. Decking/patio area

5. Large lawn

6. A garden path

7. Summer house

8. Bird feeder

9. Pollinating plants

10. Vegetable patch

Further figures from the research revealed that Brits’ wellbeing was a key driver behind them fashioning their picture perfect garden space. Almost one third admitted the unkempt state of their current garden makes them ‘sad’, while six in ten admitted that having colourful flowers in their garden makes them feel happier.

45 per cent of those questioned also outlined that growing their own produce gives them a sense of achievement, while 57 per cent confessed to enjoying their garden spaces more when there were plants present.

Commenting on the findings, Steve Guy, market director for Outdoor at B&Q said: ‘With Brits spending a significant amount of time enjoying their outdoor spaces during the warmer months, it makes sense they’d want to create a space to be truly proud of.

‘Whether it’s a fun area for entertaining or a tranquil spot with lots of greenery, Brits need to remember that to have their ‘dream garden’ come summer, the groundwork needs to start in spring.’

