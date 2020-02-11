We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can stop looking for a new home, the former Call the Midwife set is available to rent. But banish images of Sixties decor and cold-stone chapels, the chapel used to film the popular BBC1 show has been converted into a luxurious four bedroom home.

Call the Midwife, starring Jenny Agutter and Miranda Hart, follows the midwives’ of Nonatus House as they look after the mothers and newborns of Poplar in the East End.

The chapel at the former St Joseph’s Missionary College in north London was used to recreated the midwives’ East End home. However, in 2013 the cast had to relocate to a new set when permission was granted to convert the Gothic building into homes.

The new home mixes the original chapel features with modern design. The chapel has been transformed into an unrecognisable luxury home, complete with a home cinema and sauna.

Let’s take a look around.

Exterior

Despite its proximity to central London, the converted chapel retains a rural feel. That is largely thanks to the acres of grounds surrounding the property.

The interior of the chapel situated on the left of the property has been updated to cater to modern tastes. However, the stunning red brick exterior has been left untouched.

Open-plan living space

The original nave has been converted into the ultimate open-plan living space. The pillars and soaring gothic arches have been left untouched and now frame the glamorous grey sitting room.

However, it’s the dining area that is the real showstopper with its 40ft high ceilings. Is that a wall of champagne we see, too?

Kitchen

To the left of the open plan living space is the kitchen area. Nestled under the arches, the space has everything you could ask for in a slick modern kitchen. A hob with integrated extractor fan get around the issue of installing a cooker hood from that high ceiling.

Sitting room

In addition to the main reception area, the converted chapel includes a cosier sitting room. A large blue rug instantly adds a shot of warmth to the cream room.

The blue colour scheme seamlessly blends into the rest of the house through the art work over the staircase.

Bedroom

Who needs a room with a garden view, when you can look out onto your own home? A huge window wall makes the most of that 40ft high ceiling, flooding the bedroom with light.

The developer has stuck to a neutral colour scheme, but layered textures has given this room extra depth.

Bathroom

Marble tiles, a shaggy rug and gorgeous onyx-coloured bath tub. This bathroom is heaven in bathroom form.

Spa room

The luxury continues in the dedicated spa area. The room includes a sauna, steam room and waterfall shower.

Fitness room

Forget delivering babies on this former set. The only think getting delivered in this home gym will be PB’s.

Home cinema

This room has everything you need to binge watch the entire Call the Midwife box set. Comfy cinema seats, a bar cart and super-sized TV, what more could you want?

Sun room

The gorgeous exterior wall has been brought into the interiors in the sun room. We’ll be dreaming about having Sunday brunch in this room all day.

The property is available to rent with Foxtons for £11,000 per calendar week.

What is your favourite room in this converted chapel?