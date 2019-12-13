Who doesn’t love a quirky property conversion? Church House was once, as the name would suggest, a village church. Nowadays it’s a vibrant three-bed family home.

The impressive listed conversion has been totally refurbished throughout. Offering a contemporary feel, with an interior bursting with colour and would you believe it animals!

Church House exterior

The former parish church resides in an attractive rural setting, between Oundle and Peterborough, in Cambridgeshire.

We’re told by Savills, ‘Formerly St Mary Magdalene, this Grade II listed building has 11th century origins. Restored in 1874 by Edward J Tarver, when the bellcote replaced a tower. Noted within Pevsner’s architectural guide, the building was deconsecrated and sold in the late 1980s when it was converted to a residential dwelling.’

From the exterior you wouldn’t even guess this was a modern home at all.

Living room

Extra height ceilings create a real sense of scale in the main living area. While there’s no stained glass, the windows are instantly identifiable as those of a former church.

The view from the other end of the living room shows how the stone archways add grandeur to the structure.

Spot the animals in this room.

Dining room

Image credit: SavillsThis dining room was made for parties. With a jukebox in the corner and a long banqueting table it’s the ideal space for entertaining.

Contemporary artwork and colourful rug help to add personality to this primarily white room.

Kitchen

The kitchen feels very futuristic in design, even without the alien invasion. We love the breakfast bar extending out form the central island, an ideal design feature for hosting guests. We’re also fans of the exposed single bulbs creating somewhat of a light feature.

Bedroom

The mix of stone walls and wooden detailing help to add interest to this master bedroom. The space is a vision of structural ceiling beams.

The animal themed decor continues with a dog print above the bed.

This unique home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £695,000.

Does this converted property win high praise?