It's a buyer's dream – but how much would you pay to be Queen or King of Castle Hill?

We know we love to rave about beautiful properties here at Ideal Home, but rarely do we come across homes as exquisitely presented as Castle Hill. It really is a one-in-a-million house, located between Dorchester and Sherborne in the small hamlet of Duntish.

It’s a sprawling six-bedroom, five-bathroom conversion with so many highlights – we’ve picked our favourites to share with you. Get ready for your jaw to drop!

Exterior

Believed to have been built around 1870, Castle Hill used to serve as the coach house and stables to the nearby Duntish Court. You can still see the original clock that riders would have looked up to.

Open-plan living room and kitchen

All we can say is ‘wow’. Everything about this space is immaculate, from the double-height ceilings to the squishy sofa to the 12-seater table with its designer chairs. It’s such a versatile space that’s equally suited to a decadent dinner party, a relaxed brunch or a lazy Sunday with just the family.

Kitchen

This space is the perfect balance of country charm – note the Shaker-style cabinets and Aga – and glamour. marble worktops and splash backs certainly deliver the latter.

Snug

There are four reception rooms in total, but we’ve picked out this one as its dark blue walls and sumptuous upholstery are especially cosy and inviting. And because we’ve just added that corner bar cart to our list of ‘things to buy for our home’.

Bedroom

We may be in the heart of the English countryside, but the palm print wallpaper and Art Deco sofas are transporting us to Miami!

Walk-in wardrobe

It’s every girl’s dream – and walk-in wardrobes don’t get much dreamier than this! Mirrored doors leave you with plenty of opportunities to check out your outfit.

Nursery

It’s the perfect home for a growing family – there’s even a tastefully decorated nursery for new arrivals!

Grounds

Castle Hill sits in 3.44 acres of paddocks and fields.

There are also gardens to the side and rear of the property. This scene reminds of a Merchant Ivory film – it’s completely timeless.

Horse lovers will be glad to hear that a small stable block remains, so you can make the most of the land available. That’s if you have the £2.25million that Savills are asking for the property.

If you think this place is too good to be true: We thought this exceptional home was totally unreal – turns out it is!

Can whoever buys it promise to invite us round for tea?