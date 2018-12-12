Enjoy the view from this stunning penthouse apartment in Exeter – yours for £1.25million

Cathedral View certainly lives up to its name!

Talk about a religious conversion! This newly converted penthouse has some of the most spectacular views we’ve ever seen. It spans the top floor of a Grade-II listed former clerical building adjacent to Exeter’s impressive cathedral, and boasts a private roof terrace with 360-degree views over the city.

Take a look around and discover why we’re singing its praises!

Cathedral View, Exeter

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-2

Image credit: Knight Frank

Part of a complex of seven apartments, this penthouse is undoubtedly the star of the show. It boasts three bedrooms, huge open-plan living spaces and two fabulous outdoor terraces, where you can take in the views of Exeter and surrounding Devon countryside.

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-3

Image credit: Knight Frank

Open-plan living room

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-9

Image credit: Knight Frank

A private entrance hall opens up into this space. White walls and classic parquet floors provide the first owners with a smart blank canvas to interpret however they choose.

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-7

Image credit: Knight Frank

The building’s original features – including its beautiful windows – are juxtaposed with contemporary details like the widescreen fireplace. With so much space on offer, large-scale furniture is the only way to go.

Kitchen

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-8

Image credit: Knight Frank

Live to entertain? This place is perfect for you. A breakfast bar provides a natural spot for friends to gather and envy over your prime location. We’re also a little bit in love with that cheeky cactus ornament!

Dining area

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-10

Image credit: Knight Frank

In another corner there’s space for a long dining table – we reckon you could go longer than this eight seater, no problem.

Corridor

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-4

Image credit: Knight Frank

A hallway leading to the bedrooms features another original detail – some beautiful stained glass panels.

Bedrooms

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-11

Image credit: Knight Frank

All three bedrooms are doubles, with fitted wardrobes providing ample storage.

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-5

Image credit: Knight Frank

Bathroom

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter-6

Image credit: Knight Frank

A trio of en suite bathrooms are decked out in luxe materials – we especially love this marble, particularly in the form of hexagonal floor tiles. That generous vanity unit isn’t too shabby, either!

Views

Cathedral-View-apartment-Exeter

Image credit: Knight Frank

This view could be yours for the princely sum of £1.25million. The apartment is on the market with Knight Frank, and comes with a 998-year leasehold.

We’re currently working out if we could handle the commute from Exeter to Ideal Home Towers!

