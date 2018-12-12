Cathedral View certainly lives up to its name!

Talk about a religious conversion! This newly converted penthouse has some of the most spectacular views we’ve ever seen. It spans the top floor of a Grade-II listed former clerical building adjacent to Exeter’s impressive cathedral, and boasts a private roof terrace with 360-degree views over the city.

Take a look around and discover why we’re singing its praises!

Cathedral View, Exeter

Part of a complex of seven apartments, this penthouse is undoubtedly the star of the show. It boasts three bedrooms, huge open-plan living spaces and two fabulous outdoor terraces, where you can take in the views of Exeter and surrounding Devon countryside.

Open-plan living room

A private entrance hall opens up into this space. White walls and classic parquet floors provide the first owners with a smart blank canvas to interpret however they choose.

The building’s original features – including its beautiful windows – are juxtaposed with contemporary details like the widescreen fireplace. With so much space on offer, large-scale furniture is the only way to go.

Kitchen

Live to entertain? This place is perfect for you. A breakfast bar provides a natural spot for friends to gather and envy over your prime location. We’re also a little bit in love with that cheeky cactus ornament!

Dining area

In another corner there’s space for a long dining table – we reckon you could go longer than this eight seater, no problem.

Corridor

A hallway leading to the bedrooms features another original detail – some beautiful stained glass panels.

Bedrooms

All three bedrooms are doubles, with fitted wardrobes providing ample storage.

Bathroom

A trio of en suite bathrooms are decked out in luxe materials – we especially love this marble, particularly in the form of hexagonal floor tiles. That generous vanity unit isn’t too shabby, either!

Views

This view could be yours for the princely sum of £1.25million. The apartment is on the market with Knight Frank, and comes with a 998-year leasehold.

We’re currently working out if we could handle the commute from Exeter to Ideal Home Towers!