We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charlotte Church is currently undergoing a huge renovation project, transforming a 7-bedroom mansion in Wales into an eco-retreat. Ahead of her new show, Charlotte Church’s Dream Build, we spoke to the singer about her grand plans for this stunning property, which happens to be the former home of Laura Ashley.

Charlotte Church tells us that she and her interior designer are plotting some striking black living room ideas. As well as ditching overhead lighting in favour of wall lights and lamps, they’re painting the ceilings and window frames black.



Charlotte Church’s Dream Build premieres 9pm Tuesday 11th January on Really, or stream on discovery+

A bold move, and one we can fully get behind. Charlotte is working with interior designer Sera Of London to make sure Rhydoldog House looks the part.

She says Sera has black ceilings in her own home, and that they look amazing. The singer says it’s ‘a really interesting idea’ and that they were going to trial it in the house before Christmas.

‘If the ceiling’s white, then your eye is taken upwards,’ she says. ‘But if the ceiling’s black, it’s almost like the sky above you.

‘When you paint the window frames black as well, the way it frames the view is really interesting, as it all looks much more graphic,’ Charlotte explains. Laura Ashley’s old mansion set in 47 acres of land is a far cry from our own homes.

But painting a hallway or bedroom ceiling a colour other than white or magnolia is sure to change the feel of the entire room. Look up how to paint a ceiling so you can approach the task with confidence.

Pick an uplifting hue, like a sunny yellow or a warm gold, and you’ll add instant interest to the most unremarkable of spaces. Alternatively, you could go for a bold William Morris-style wallpaper on the ceiling.

{“data-model-name”:”Dark paint”,”data-widget-type”:”productname”,”data-widget-title”:”Shop more dark paint colours…”}

Video Of The Week

The fifth wall often gets overlooked, but as Sera Of London says, painting it a dark colour will ground everything. As home decor trends go, a black ceiling is up there with most brave and bold. But if you want a moody, cocooning vibe, it could be time to go over to the dark side.

Charlotte Church’s Dream Build premieres 9pm Tuesday 11th January exclusively on Really and discovery+