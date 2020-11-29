Passengers on platform 3 awaiting the 11am train to Christmas fun, please board this special service… next stop, Present Town! Yes, there’s a big new trend emerging this year when it comes to decorating our trees. And don’t worry if you have already dressed your tree in it’s finery, as this is a simple addition. We’re talking the latest Christmas tree train set trend.
Related: Black Friday Christmas tree deals – pick up a bargain to decorate this weekend
It’s the next big thing to run a festive train set around the base – and sometimes in the branches – of your tree. Below, we’re found some great ideas to make your train set look as Christmassy as possible. But first, here are some trains you can buy now.
Christmas tree train set trend – quick links
- The Christmas Workshop Deluxe Santa’s Express, was £19.25, now £17.99, Amazon
- Christmas train set, ONLY £11.79. Amazon
- 20 Piece Christmas Electric Train Track Toy Set, £13.99, Amazon
- Hornby R1248 Santa’s Express Christmas Train Set, £54.99, John Lewis
- The Seasonal Aisle Christmas train set, was £34.99, now £30.99, Wayfair
Christmas tree train set ideas
1. Set a snowy scene
Head to Instagram and you’ll see that plenty of people have already got loco for this trend. Most are choosing to set out their tracks under the tree. We love how here, a pile of fake snow and frosted beaches give the impression of the train travelling through mountains.
2. Use a tree skirt
An untidy tree stand can take away the magic of the train journey around the tree, so using a tree skirt will hide any mess nd create a more pleasing backdrop.
3. Think about pets
Looks like Moggsy the cat might be ready to derail this particular train! But seriously, if you have pets, make sure the train isn’t likely to do them any harm, and vice versa.
4. Get imaginative with brown paper
Why not create an amazing mountain path using scrunched up brown paper for rocks, and use spray paint to add colour?
5. Bring on the sound effects!
Buy a train that makes steam train sounds to up the magic of the moment.
6. Mount it in the tree itself
If you fancy yourself as a bit of an engineer, why not mount your tracks in the tree itself? Some kits will come with the extras you need to do so.
Shop for Christmas tree train sets here
The Christmas Workshop Deluxe Santa’s Express, £17.99, Amazon
This set includes a train with four carriages, 8 pieces of track and cardboard cutout scene setters and buildings. It’s powered by 4 AA batteries.
Christmas train set, ONLY £11.79. Amazon
This Christmas train set is all about the lights and sounds. It can play We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bells. Or turn on the lights and simulated train sounds.
20 Piece Christmas Electric Train Track Toy Set, £13.99, Amazon
In the box, you’ll get Xmas train set contains 1 locomotive, 4 carriages, 1 Santa Claus car, 2 decorative trees, 4 straight rails and 8 curved rails. All it takes is 2 AA batteries, (not included) and you’re good to go.
Hornby R1248 Santa’s Express Christmas Train Set, £54.99, John Lewis
You’ll pay more for this set from the kings of train sets, Hornby. but it’s likely to last for many Christmases to come.
The Seasonal Aisle Christmas train set, was £34.99, now £30.99, Wayfair
The train set comes with a 7m track. The train is also plastered with Christmas banners, lights up and sings your favourite Christmas songs.
Related: Why chicken wire Christmas decorations are the latest trend gripping the nation
This is one rail replacement service we can really get on board with!