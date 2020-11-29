We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Passengers on platform 3 awaiting the 11am train to Christmas fun, please board this special service… next stop, Present Town! Yes, there’s a big new trend emerging this year when it comes to decorating our trees. And don’t worry if you have already dressed your tree in it’s finery, as this is a simple addition. We’re talking the latest Christmas tree train set trend.

It’s the next big thing to run a festive train set around the base – and sometimes in the branches – of your tree. Below, we’re found some great ideas to make your train set look as Christmassy as possible. But first, here are some trains you can buy now.

