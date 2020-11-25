We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yep, we did just say chicken wire was trending for Christmas decorating this year, but for good reason. We spoke to homeowner Donna Butler who has created a beautiful chicken wire Christmas decoration for her front door – and it’s stunning.

Donna shares her imaginative chicken wire creation with us to inspire others to get creative this Christmas. It’s easier than it looks, Donna assures us.

Chicken wire Christmas decoration trend

‘I found the inspiration while on Instagram’ Donna tells Ideal Home. ‘I saw it and thought I have to have that!’.

‘My neighbour gave me the chicken wire and I bought most of the items from a local garden centre. I cut the shape out that I wanted. My husband attached it to our lounge door, so I could decorate in the warm!’ she says humorously.

Donna explains ‘I used a plain Garland and an old Christmas tree to go round the edges of the chicken wire, attaching it with cable ties.’

Donna tells us, ‘I had no plan when I started, I just made it up as I went along.’ Laying all the items out on the floor, Donna starting with the big items, such as the flowers and greenery. Adding in the smaller items, revealing the key is, ‘standing back every now and then just to make sure it looked just right.’

‘After I had filled it all, I added the baubles and small items. The baubles were attached with plant wire.’

Wow! We’re so impressed by Donna’s Christmas creation.

Video Of The Week

Donna says proudly, ‘I posted it on a Facebook group, and to date I’ve had 2.5k likes and comments. I’ve had so many messages asking how I did and if I’d make them to sell’ Food for thought. ‘I have been overwhelmed with the responses I’ve had from it, and thoroughly enjoyed making it’ she concludes.

Will you be seeking out chicken wire to create a doorscaping masterpiece?