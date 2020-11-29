This one simple change can transform any room instantly – and costs as little as £10!

Would you like to make your living room feel cosier and more ambient? While there are many ways in which to do so, none are as cheap or effective as changing the light bulbs. Especially when the bulbs in question are smart dimmable light bulbs.
Thanks to the rise of the smart light bulb and connected lighting apps, you can now create a professional-looking lighting scheme just by replacing a few bulbs. That’s right – there’s no rewiring required. Providing you’ve got wireless broadband and use a smart device it’s incredibly easy to upgrade your bulbs to those that can be wirelessly controlled and dimmed.
Smart home solutions: dimmable light bulbs
Never underestimate the power of good lighting – creating the perfect lighting scheme is key for good interior design. A change of light is a simple way to change the mood and therefore purpose of any room.
Hive Lights Dimmable B22 Bayonet Smart Bulb: RRP £19.99, Now £12, Amazon
Amazon’s Choice of dimmable bulbs this smart solution is compatible with smartphones and Alexa. Dim the lights without even leaving the sofa. ‘Alexa dims the lights’…how easy does that sound?
Philips LED Warm Glow B22 Bayonet Cap Dimmable Light Bulb: £9.75, Amazon
Set different tones for different moods. By replacing your existing bulbs with these to create a new dimming experience, for a relaxing ambience in the room of your choice. Ideal to replace traditional lights on a dining room chandelier
This simple solution is the easiest way to transform any room. Control your lights from an app on your phone to dim the brightness to set the scene for an intimate dining.
Embrace moments of relaxation by changing the lights without even leaving the sofa. Or simply dim the lights to prepare your eyes for a better night’s sleep – because it’s proven that reducing the light pollution in a room can hugely aids the brain to prepare for sleep.
Read everything you need to know with our expert guide: Best smart lighting – the best smart light bulbs and systems for illuminating your home
Adding lamps is the best second option, as they offer a more focused pool of light. But replacing light bulbs is a far savvier option.