This one simple change can transform any room instantly – and costs as little as £10!

Would you like to make your living room feel cosier and more ambient? While there are many ways in which to do so, none are as cheap or effective as changing the light bulbs. Especially when the bulbs in question are smart dimmable light bulbs.

Thanks to the rise of the smart light bulb and connected lighting apps, you can now create a professional-looking lighting scheme just by replacing a few bulbs. That’s right – there’s no rewiring required. Providing you’ve got wireless broadband and use a smart device it’s incredibly easy to upgrade your bulbs to those that can be wirelessly controlled and dimmed.

Smart home solutions: dimmable light bulbs

Never underestimate the power of good lighting – creating the perfect lighting scheme is key for good interior design. A change of light is a simple way to change the mood and therefore purpose of any room.