Living plant walls are all the rage! If you want one indoors but can’t fathom where to even start, opt for an artificial plant wall instead – it gives all the impact of a living plant wall with zero maintenance.

But even faux plant walls can come at a hefty price. For instance, the Easigrass artificial wall on sale at John Lewis & Partner will set you back a whopping £395.

So instead, why not take inspiration for this savvy shopper and try making your own, for as little as £65! Calsey Banks, from Birmingham, is somewhat of a pro at home DIY projects. She shows us how she created the look for less.

Plants in bathrooms has never been more in vogue, making this a great DIY hack to try now…

Bathroom before

Calsey planned originally to build a real plant wall in her garden, before deciding to welcome the idea indoors – in her own creative way.

‘My bathroom was lacking in something. I couldn’t quite put my finger on what it was until I came up with the idea to make a foliage wall in my bathroom before I make it in my garden ‘ Calsey told Latest Deals.

We have to say, we love the bathroom regardless – from the marble tile choice to the matching bamboo accessories, it’s a yes from us! But we couldn’t wait to see the difference Calsey’s artificial plant wall creation would make…

‘I didn’t want to get it made by somebody else as I know from looking online they can be very pricey and the area I wanted was quite large,’ Calsey explains. ‘So I decided to do it myself to add my own touch and it would be a fraction of the price. It cost me around £65 to make!’

Calsey shopped around for affordable artificial foliage from retailers such as IKEA. and used affordable materials like cable ties to pull the look together.

‘Firstly, I purchased plant squares to create my foliage wall look, then I added my own plants to add my own touch.’

Going on to say, ‘I added each stem from the plant with cable ties, and once I was happy with the final look I attached it to the wall with large command strips. It was as simple as that!’

Bathroom after artificial plant wall

We love the stylish bathroom even more now! It exudes the coolness of a hip hotel bathroom in London, perhaps because it’s such a bold and quirky idea?!

‘I am so happy with it and it’s so simple and easy to create – anyone could make it,’ exclaims Calsey.

If you would rather just blow the budget and save the time making it yourself, here’s the lush design at John Lewis & Partners.

Buy now: Easigrass Handmade Vertical Artificial Plant Wall, £349, John Lewis & Partners

Who says you have to choose the bathroom? This trendy new wall covering idea is suitable for any room – let your imagination determine where you feature yours.