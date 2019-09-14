A quick scroll through Instagram can reveal a world of inspiration for our homes, especially bathrooms – where we might need more food for thought. New research from Harvey Water Softeners has revealed the top 10 bathroom interior design trends on social media.

The top 50 posts from over 3.3 million images across five hashtags were analysed to see which interior design features appeared most frequently in each individual post.

The findings also revealed how many likes each design feature generates in an average post.

Let’s take a look at what’s trending…

Top 10 bathroom trends on Instagram

In order of frequency in top posts, these were found to be the biggest bathroom trends right now

1. Pure white tiles

Despite homeowners growing in confidence to use colour in the bathroom, the classic clean aesthetic of white tiles came out as number one.

2. Dual sinks

Winning when you’re twinning. The his and her/her and her/ his and his/ sinks are hugely popular.

3. Hanging plants

The Devils Ivy hanging plant swings in at number 3, sorry couldn’t resist the pun.

4. Free-standing baths

Seems showers are not entirely replacing baths in every bathroom, as Freestanding oval baths prove a hit.

5. Geometric tiles

Pattern is becoming more and more present in the modern bathroom. Geometric tiles

6. Circular mirrors

Clearly mirrors of the round variety are the fairest of them all.

7. Rainfall showers

Once only a thing of spas, the rainfall shower is now in many a modern home. This indulgent features is becoming hugely popular in our own bathrooms.

8. Gold taps

Forget chrome, that came way down the list. The modern fixtures and fittings of choice are gold – which we see more and more paired with brooding dark wall colours to really set them off.

9. Black taps

Black is the new staple bathroom colour. As homeowners grow more confident with colour, and no longer only furnish a bathroom with re-sale in mind, black has become more widely available in bathroom designs.

10. In-shower recessed shelves

Practical and stylish, no wonder this idea is so popular.

‘More and more people are embracing colour in the bathroom, so I’m a bit surprised that white tiles are so prominent on Instagram’ exclaims Naomi Nunn, interior designer from soak.com.

‘It is no surprise however that Devils Ivy is so popular as people are finding various new ways to embrace nature into their daily lives. Freestanding baths are also very coveted, they are really a wishlist or luxury item and with space being at a premium, companies are introducing more compact versions allowing more people to embrace this dream at home’.

‘Bathrooms are a huge investment. And whether we want them looking perfect for visitors in real life, or those viewing our home through on Instagram, it’s important we keep them spotless.’says Martin Hurworth, MD at Harvey Water Softeners. ‘With the trend of black bathroom suites growing year-on-year, we know how irritating white limescale buildup can be for homeowners. Having a water softener removes this problem by eliminating the minerals which cause limescale.’

‘All Instagram trends from the geometric tiles, gold taps and rainfall showers will benefit from soft water – even if it’s something as simple as keeping that deluxe black-framed shower door streak-free for longer.’