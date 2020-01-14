DIY enthusiast Jess Preece has transformed her IKEA wardrobe with a simple adhesive film, she found in Wilko. Best of all it only cost her £9!

We just had to share this wardrobe hack, to inspire those on a budget wanting to make a quick decorative touch to existing furniture pieces.

Sharing her DIY wardrobe makeover on Facebook Jess writes;

‘Absolutely love it, such a great difference to the wardrobe and so easy to do. Got the DC Fix from Wilko for £9, I know it’s not cheap but happy with the results and still have lots left over for other projects’.

IKEA wardrobe hack before

The standard white IKEA wardrobe does the job perfectly but Jess obviously felt like it needed jazzing up. She ingeniously sought out the decorative adhesive film stocked at Wilko – opting for an attractive pink glitter design.

Jess’ choice adds a splash of glitter and colour, while also concealing what lies behind the glass pane doors.

IKEA wardrobe hack after

And just like that, the wardrobe has gone from ordinary to unique in no time at all.

A fellow group member asks. ‘did u just stick it over the plastic see through strip? was it easy?’ Jess helpfully replies. ‘Yes just stuck over it, it was very easy to do, makes a huge difference x’.

You simply cut the film to size, peel off and stick in place – ensuring the surface is clean and smooth.

She reassures others that it’s an easy task, hopefully enough to inspire others to be brave enough in their ability to have a go.

The possibilities are endless with these adhesive films, from wardrobes to doors and even glass – if it’s a fact clean surface, you can cover it.

Video Of The Week

Wilko says of the film, ‘d-c-fix pink glitter self adhesive film sparkles and shines to give a touch of glitz and glamour to drawer fronts, photo frames and other home accessories. Ideal for arts and crafts, the glitter fragments don’t come off. Just peel and stick for an instant transformation. Apply with care using a soft cloth or smoother. Use with the d-c-fix application kit for quick and easy application.’

The affordable film comes in an array of brilliant designs.

Buy now: D-C-Fix Adhesive Glitter Pink, £9 a roll, Wilko

Thanks to Jess for sharing her wardrobe hack for inspiration.

Will your wardrobe be getting a glitzy makeover?