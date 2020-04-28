We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Having space for the kids to learn and play in the home is important. This savvy Mum has gone above and beyond to transform her garage to an incredible multi-coloured DIY playroom.

Nicole Roberts from Newport, Shropshire, saved up for years to convert her garage into a dream playroom for her two children.

‘This room was originally a garage, but I knew before I move in that I wasn’t keeping it as a garage,’ Nicole told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘New builds lack storage and I needed the extra room for the kid’s toys and other bits.’

Nicole paid a builder to remove the garage door, bricking up the front, adding in insulation and plastering the walls. However, they used friends and family wherever they could to keep costs down.

‘My partner is an electrician so we saved on that as he did all the electrics. We also had a family friend plaster the walls,’ says Nicole. The whole conversion took a week and cost around £5,000.

After painting the walls in Dulux white paint and adding in the carpet, all that was left was for Nicole to release her colourful vision on the space.

‘I knew from the beginning that this room needed to be bright and colourful,’ Nicole explains. ‘What better way to achieve that than with a rainbow theme.’

Nicole started by adding in storge and furniture from IKEA to keep the kids toys in order. ‘In total, the storage cost around £250, but it was worth every penny,’ she explains. ‘They are fab for holding so many toys.’

‘I then started thinking about how I could make the walls less bare without having to paint them. I bought the rainbow sprinkle stickers from a small business called kiddysticks and they cost around £20.’ Nicole also invested in some alphabet and number train stickers.

The little home corner complete with kitchen and washing machine is a gorgeous touch. ‘I loved the idea of the kids having their own little home corner with the washing machine and the kitchen and market stall,’ explains Nicole.

She picked up the kitchen from eBay for £60 and a washing machine that cost £25 from Asda. The market stall was the finishing touch, which she ticked up from Aldi for £20.

The finishing touch was the handmade rainbow rug that she brought from a small business called HeidiBaskets Crochet.

Amazingly, Nicole spent £450 on transforming the former garage. And the kids love it.

‘The kids’ reaction to this becoming their room was amazing,’ says Nicole. ‘They couldn’t believe it was all theirs! This is my favourite room in the house as it’s so bright and cheerful. It’s also very easy to keep tidy as everything is labelled.’

