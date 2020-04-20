We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s amazing what you can do to a small outside space, with a little vision. This fine example shows us a DIY overhaul of the balcony decor and flooring has transformed this space.

The balcony makeover is shared with us in our Ideal Home Room Clinic group, by valued member Dani Vincenti-Nesca.

Dani’s balcony before

‘I have always used an outdoor carpet to hide the sad tiles, but this year I wanted to be more daring. I saw that IKEA has an offer for wooden tiles so I didn’t wait and I ordered them with the click & collect service.

She adds how helpful she found the calculator IKEA offer to work out the square meters needed for the job at hand.

‘Next I went to work it was easy to say up to a certain point then with the crooked corners of my balcony it got a little complicated.’

The click fasten flooring is laid over the original tiles – on top of a plastic grill to add protection from water.

A pro at DIY Dani says to undertake his job requires several tools. Namely, ‘Saw, ruler, pliers and wire cutters are essential.’

Dani’s balcony after makeover

Dani posts her makeover, writing, ‘This is my last makeover for this year … my small balcony. I thought to make it more cozy and attractive, since it will be the only place, where I can spend the holidays this summer.’ And well one to you Dani, it looks like a fine place to holiday.

It’s safe to say the other group member are fans.

‘Wow amazing I want to sit there with my coffee and a book!’ cries one. Don’t we all?

‘Well done you. Excellent make over. Love everything about it’ writes another.

‘Fantastic transformation. I Love it!’ and ‘Such a difference – well done 👏👏👏’ say other supportive group members.

Once finished the flooring Dani set about changing the decor. Telling us, ‘I bought some comfortable (vintage) black wicker armchairs. And put out all my candle holders and solar lights. I bought a new umbrella with a vintage look, this too from IKEA .’

Along with plenty of beautiful plants, that she can watch grow throughout the summer.

