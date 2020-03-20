We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

School’s out as of today in an unprecedented move, to control further outbreak of the coronavirus. From table and chair sets and bookcases, to books and more, the new Aldi kids collection could be just what parents need to aid home schooling over the next few weeks.

Ideal for turning living spaces into alternative classrooms, this collection helping to make the whole process a little less glum. In fact, there are few pieces here that we won’t mind picking for our grown-up home offices!

All of the kids collection is available to buy online, meaning no one has to leave the house in order to find them.

Aldi’s kid’s table and chair sets

If you don’t already have a table and chair set, Aldi is on hand this week. With sweet ‘Believe in Unicorns’ and charming ‘Forest Friends’ designs.

Want them tomorrow? If you order within the next few hours you can choose next-day delivery.

Buy now: Unicorn Table & Chairs Set, £29.99, Aldi

While the children can’t play with their school friends, this cute design welcomes friends of the animal variety as a comforting measure.

Buy online now: Forest Friends Table & Chairs Set, £29.99, Aldi

Children’s bookcases

To co-ordinate with the table and chairs sets there are practical and pretty bookcases – in both the unicorn and the forest animal designs.

Buy now: Children’s Forest Animals Bookcase, £29.99, Aldi

Wooden toy boxes

Not a necessary need but a sweet storage solution all the same, are the matching toy boxes.

Buy now: Large Unicorn Wooden Toy Box, £29.99, Aldi

Cuddly toys

Purely for comfort these plush ‘Squishmallow’ cushions might just help ease a little anxiety. Anyone else think they are a little ‘Pusheen-esque’?

Buy now: Cuddly Cat Squishmallow Cushion, £6.99, Aldi

Activity books

The kid’s range also features all manner of educational books and fun sticker solutions from £1.49, to help keep little ones busy.

While excess shopping might not be high on priority lists, in some cases as with the Aldi kids collection, it could be considered a worthwhile investment.

It’s a troubling time for parents, with the uncertainty of the next few months. No one knows what lies ahead, all we can do is try to maintain a sense of normality – as best as possible.