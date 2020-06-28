We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re considering investing in a window mirrors, keep hold of your money until you see this incredible DIY window mirror that cost just £10.

Window mirrors are a great way to brighten up a hallway. However, along with being very pretty, they can also be very expensive, coming in at around £150 for the Next window mirror. Even Aldi’s version from last year would set you back £50.

However, with a little ingenuity, savvy homeowner Lizzie Billington created her own for just £10, using Frenchic paint and window leading.

‘I had seen the black window mirrors on a lot of IG accounts, friends have similar and in the shops but I couldn’t justify the cost,’ Lizzie told Ideal Home. ‘We are currently renovating our home and about to add a kitchen diner on the rear of our property so every penny is going to that.’

After discovering and falling in love with Frenchic Paint, Lizzie had caught the DIY bug. So she decided to try creating her DIY window mirror.

Before

She already had the hall mirror that she had brought cheaply a few years earlier. ‘It was cheap and cheerful when bought it so there was nothing to lose!’

‘I took to eBay to find some window leading and then used my beloved Frenchic in Black Jack to paint the frame,’ Lizzie explains.

Lizzie used self-adhesive window lead. They are available in a whole range of colours, but for a trendy crittall-effect, we’d recommend opting for black shade.

After

Before attaching the window leading, be sure to give the mirror a good clean and plan where you want the strips to go. All that is left is to stick the strips down following the instructions. Lead can be toxic, so make sure you take care and follow any instructions carefully to minimise any risk.

‘I am thrilled with how it has turned out, given my very old, slightly battered mirror a much-needed update!’ says Lizzie.

For £10, this is a hack we’ll be trying at home.