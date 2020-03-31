We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These next three weeks are the perfect time for a spot of DIY-ing and redecorating. However, if you don’t already have paint at home, you’ll need to be quick to if you’re hoping to buy paint online.

During the lockdown, you should only be going outside to shop for essentials. Sadly, despite our personal beliefs, paint doesn’t qualify as essential.

So if you’re are hoping to pick up a pot of terracotta or dark green paint you’ll need to go online. However, it’s not quite as simple as that at the moment.

Paint is selling out fast at many of our favourite DIY stores. Some stores have stopped selling it online altogether, for example, B&Q has limited their online range to essential repair supplies.

We’ve rounded up a few of the places where you can still buy paint online.

Where can I buy paint online?

Homebase

The DIY superstore is still selling tins of paint. Better yet, they are currently offering a three-for-two deal on Homebase paint. Most of the Homebase own-brand collection is still in stock and will be delivered within 10 days. There’s currently no online queue, either!

Homebase also has a good stock of popular brands including Dulux, Farrow & Ball and Craig & Rose 1829.

Wickes

If you need evidence of the boom in DIY in the UK, take a look at the Wickes website. Due to the high demand, you will have to wait in a virtual queue to enter the website.

However, the brand is still selling paint. They even have a 2 for £26 offer on Dulux paints, and 2 for £20 offer on Wickes own brand.

But be prepared for a longer wait time than usual for delivery.

The Range

The Range usually stocks a large collection of paint. But, most of the standard paint pots aren’t currently available to buy online.

However, they still have a large collection of tester pots available to buy for £1.49. They are perfect for small upcycle projects, or this dalmation wall transformation.

Amazon

Amazon still has a large range of colours available to purchase. However, the online giant is currently prioritising essentials, so you might wait longer than the standard shipping time.

John Lewis & Partners

If you are willing to spend more on your paint, John Lewis and Partners still has a large selection of paint available to buy online. You have a full range of shades from The Little Greene Paint Company and Designers Guild.

Crown

You can still buy paint directly from Crown website. However, the brand has warned that due to unprecedented demand allow 7 plus working days for your order to arrive.

Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball is also continuing to sell paint online if you are willing to spend a bit more. However, they are also anticipation a longer than usual lead time for orders to be filled.

Dowsing and Reynolds

Dowsing and Reynolds are still selling their luxury capsule paint collection online. Prices can range from £4.25 for a 100ml tester pot, to £49.99 for a full pot. The range is pricier that some other brands, however, they are still offering next day delivery.

If you aren’t able to get hold of a new pot of paint, there are plenty of projects on our DIY and decorating channel that you can do at home with leftover paint at home or tester pots.

Will you be picking up a paintbrush during the lockdown?