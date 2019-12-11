Trending:

Mrs Hinch’s ingenious cleaning hack will leave your mirrors gleaming for just £7

Shining and streak-free
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight

Hold on to your hats – or more accurately your Minky – Mrs Hinch has unveiled a new mirror cleaning hack. This Mrs Hinch mirror cleaning hack promises to leave our mirrors sparkling clean thanks to an unusual £7 product.

Related: Mrs Hinch’s favourite Minky cloth gets a Christmas makeover… bag yours quick before they sellout!

Mrs Hinch has dipped into the car maintenance supply kit for the lastest Mrs Hinch mirror cleaning hack. The reigning Queen of under-the-sink Narnia, Sophie Hinchcliffe, has added Autoglym Fast Glass to her cleaning regime.

Mrs Hinch mirror cleaning hack

Autoglym Fast Glass is designed to be used on cars, to leave them with a sparkling finish. ‘Cleans all automotive glass, acrylic, perspex and plastic windows,’ reads the product bottle.

Mrs Hinch mirror cleaning hack 1

Image credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

The Autoglym website describes Fast Glass as ‘a highly effective cleaner, free of abrasives, waxes and silicones which leaves no residues but a crystal clear finish.’

Newsletter-banner

The cleanfluencer unveiled her latest find on her Instagram story. showing off how Autoglym Fast Glass can be used for interiors, especially glass surfaces…hello sparkling mirrors!

Trialling the product on her mirrors, Mrs Hinch wrote on her Instagram story: ‘So it’s actually for cars but I’m impressed! Never used this before, it’s amazing!’

View this post on Instagram

ad. Hello Hinchers!! I hope you’ve all had a lovely day , I’ve been loving life with my new label maker today 😂 Even Henry was labelled 😉 ! So .. I’ve had soooo many DM’s about my wallpaper choices throughout the house and 99% of the wallpaper in my house is all from the same place 🤣 … @ilovewallpaper.co.uk ! so I thought I would start with sharing this one with you guys first as it’s my fave 🙊As you know my old Make up room no longer exists! That room is now our new landing! And it feels so spacious 😍 So this is officially my make up area now and it’s in our new master bedroom! I knew I wanted to wallpaper this feature wall & @ilovewallpaper.co.uk have such an amazing range to choose from! So I simply ordered lots of samples from their website which was so quick and easy and then decided to go with this one , it’s called the Milan Metallic Wallpaper in grey and silver. So I ordered it online and it’s even better on the wall than I visioned! And personally I think it looks gorgeous! Im so so happy with it! So do check them out Hinchers ! You’ll definitely find the wallpaper you’re looking for if you haven’t already 😉 have a wonderful evening ❤️ all the best xxx #mrshinch #imahincher Wallpaper: @ilovewallpaper.co.uk Makeup table: @charlestedinteriors* Tissue box: @pictureperfecthome * Mirror: @hollywoodmirrors* Carpet: @carpetright_uk* {*gifted} #collaboration

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

However, at around £7.49 a bottle on Amazon this hack doesn’t come cheap. Especially compared to a bottle of the old faithful Mr Sheen multi-surface polish that costs just £1.35.

But Mrs Hinch has still been convinced to add it to her cleaning repertoire.

‘Not cheap though! Around £7 a bottle! But I would say it’s worth it!’ she writes on her story. If Mrs Hinch’s seal of approval wasn’t enough for you, then just take a look at her dazzling dressing table mirror. Or better yet the statement mirror in her hallway.

If you still aren’t prepared to stretch to £7 in the name of clean mirrors why not check out our mirror cleaning guide. The newspaper cleaning hack still remains our number one top tip for a streak-free shine.

Related: Step inside the immaculate home of Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch

Will you be trying Mrs Hinch’s mirror cleaning hack?

All the latest from Ideal Home