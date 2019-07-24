For the first time ever, to our knowledge, the new Aldi homeware collection features a statement mirror. And not just any mirror, this new window mirror is a highly desirable design coveted in many a stylist’s home – and it’s only £49.99.

To prove its style credentials we can report similar grid designs are already proving to be best-sellers on the high street. But the big difference with Aldi is always the price tag. Aldi’s superpower, and we’re still not entirely sure how they do it, is providing stylish home accessories for a fraction of the cost.

Available as part of the ‘Style your Home’ Specialbuys collection, the mirror is available to pre-order from this Sunday 28th July.

Looking for a window mirror?

Search no more, we’ve found two great designs. Spot the difference.

Now we love Next, they are one of our long-standing high street heroes, just to be clear. However we couldn’t help but notice the stark price contrast between these two grid mirror designs. Going purely on face value they look almost identical. The only obvious difference is the cost. The Next version is £150, compared to Aldi’s at £49.99.

Coming this weekend: Aldi grid mirror

Savvy shoppers can reflect on the great saving they’ll make from shopping at the discount supermarket. Be quick to bag this must-have Grid Mirror at just £49.99.

The stylish mirror is available online only. We predict at that affordable price, it won’t hang around for long!

Next window mirror

Next have a design that will stand the test of time and be available for the long haul. It measures 95cm square, framed in a black powder coated metal to create a crittall-style window – a look that’s so popular this season.

Still a great price for a mirror of this size. Just not as good as Aldi evidently.

Buy now: Metal Window Mirror, £150, Next

Window mirrors are ideal for adding interest and intrigue to walls.