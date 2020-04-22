We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The experts in all things paint are offering a lending hand with home renovation projects. The Dulux paint classes online are underway weekly, for free – to help and inspire homeowners tackling home paint projects.

The leading paint experts have launched a series of colour classes led by Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director, to keep us all entertained and get the creative juice flowing!

Tune in for Dulux paint classes online

Over the next few weeks, Marianne will be showing us how to use leftover paint for different little projects at home. Today’s video class focuses on mixing leftover paint, while tomorrow’s class is on colour blocking.

These inspirational projects are perfect for anyone who’s feeling creative and looking to use up any leftover paint.

The video paint classes are shared on the brand’s Instagram page at 10am.

How to paint a rainbow

In a very timely fashion, bringing colour to our lives one class last week showed us how to effortlessly paint the perfect rainbow.

Sharing on Instagram Dulux writes, ‘Today, she’ll be showing you how to create her magical rainbow with just a washing up sponge, some craft paint and card or paper 🌈’.

Followers are encouraged to try out the tutorials at home and share with the #MicroMakeover. Each week the brand shares some favourites on the official Dulux Instagram page.

How to paint Dalmatian spots

Another imaginative ideas is the Dalmatian spot video.

’Starting to go dotty staying at home? Why not use your extra time to get creative and paint a standout, feature piece like this Dalmatian wall? Give it a go with tester pots or left-over paint and follow these 6 simple steps 🎨’.

Watch the video now.

Are. you already following the inspirational paint classes online? We’d love to see what you’ve been painting at home.