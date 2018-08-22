The Bank Holiday deal also applies to Wickes own-brand emulsion

We really need to invest in an Ideal Home discount klaxon! Because we have some very exciting bargain news – a massive Dulux paint offer. Buy any 2.5ltr can of Dulux paint this weekend at Wickes – including specialist undercoats and emulsions for bathrooms – and you’ll get another of the same value ABSOLUTELY FREE.

Available in store and online from 24th to 28th August, the offer also extends to Wickes own-brand paint. That’s right! Your Bank Holiday decorating project just got 50 per cent cheaper…

You can choose from literally hundreds of shades – including the Dulux Colour of the Year for 2018, Heart Wood. This warm yet neutral tone works beautifully with pinkish timbers and other natural finishes, so is the perfect option if you’re looking to ring in the autumn at home.

On offer from Friday: Dulux Silk Emulsion Paint – Heart Wood 2.5L, £16 for two, Wickes

If you’re after a cooler tone, how about 2017’s Colour of the Year, Denim Drift? It comes as a standard matt or silk emulsion, as a a tough kiddie-proof washable wall paint and as a specialist bathroom paint that can handle the effects of steam.

On offer from Friday: Dulux Silk Emulsion Paint – Denim Drift 2.5L, £16 for two, Wickes

Prices start at just £12 for two tins of Wickes’ Colour at Home emulsion – 5 litres of which can cover an area of up to 65m2. Among our favourite shades are Admiral (above), Poetic Pink (for Millennial Pink fans) and Moon Shadow (a sophisticated blue/grey).

On offer from Friday: Colour at Home Vinyl Matt Emulsion Paint – Admiral 2.5L, £12 for two, Wickes

For a more daring look, you could spend the long weekend experimenting with colour blocking. The joy of the offer is that as long as the paints are the same brand and equal in price, you can mix and match bold shades like these.

To achieve this look, start by painting the wall white. Then use a good masking tape – we always use Frog Tape – to divide off the sections for painting

On offer from Friday: Colour at Home Vinyl Matt Emulsion Paint – Conifer Shade 2.5L, £12 for two, Wickes

On offer from Friday: Colour at Home Vinyl Silk Emulsion Paint – African Sun 2.5L, £12 for two, Wickes

Wickes literally has every project covered, with specialist paints available for wood, tiles and even metal. To misquote Dermot O’Leary, your weekend of decorating starts right here!