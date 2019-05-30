The cleaning holy grail is a hardworking product that doesn’t cost the earth. Even the likes of cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch uses a whole host of go-to buys under the £5 mark to get her Essex home looking spick and span.

Now a mum from Leeds has introduced the world to yet another household cleaning staple that delivers results for a ridiculously cheap price. Posting on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook Kimberly Jayne Moore showed off an impressive before and after picture of a grease-laden fryer that was left glistening after a cleaning once over.

Writing underneath her post she revealed: ‘I absolutely love this stuff wont ever use anything else again it cleans anything £1 from Tesco EDIT: Elbow Grease Spray’

Her post attracted over 400 likes and more than 300 comments, with many keen to share their positive experiences of using the 500ml spray, including those below:

‘I swear by it, it’s fantastic stuff’

‘9yr old son wore stone coloured trousers to a wedding on Sat. Covered in grass stains by the end of the day, quick spray with Elbow Grease before washing and the stains have completely disappeared.’

‘I sprayed it into felt pen marks on my son’s white bed sheet then washed. Came up like new well impressed’

‘I’ve used this on my stairs carpet, works fab!’

‘Elbow grease is soooo good’

Elbow Grease Spray

Buy in-store now: Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser, £0.89, B&M

Shoppers revealed that they have snapped up the spray from the likes of B&M,Home Bargains and Poundland, and it’s also available on Amazon and from The Range, amongst other retailers.

The solvent free cleaner can be used to remove grease from fabrics, metals and plastics. It can also be used on kitchen surfaces and bathrooms so it seems that there’s not a single area of your home that won’t benefit from a quick spritz.

Have you tried Elbow Grease Spray in your home?